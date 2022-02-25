PropTech Unicorn “Pacaso” Selects RESAAS to Expand Luxury Second Home Offering

RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF), (“RESAAS” or the “Company”), a technology platform for the real estate industry, today announced a marketing partnership with Pacaso, a technology-enabled second home marketplace, to provide Real Estate Agents with access to luxury homes for their clients interested in co-ownership.