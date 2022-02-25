Fight Fitness Helps Promote Alzhiemer’s Month with Donation to the Alzheimer's Society of Ontario
Fight Fitness, a leading provider of fitness kickboxing, boxing, bootcamp and personal training in Markham and proponent of the Alzhiemer’s awareness is giving back to the community with a donation of $610 to The Alzheimer’s Society of Ontario.
Markham, Canada, February 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Active across Canada, each Alzheimer Society offers programs and support services, raises funds in the community and provides public awareness and knowledge of dementia.
No matter where people live in Canada, they will be able access education, resources and support that can address their needs.
The Alzheimer Society identifies, develops and pushes forward dementia-focused and dementia-friendly initiatives and campaigns across the country that alleviate the personal and social consequences of dementia.
Through the Alzheimer Society, people living with dementia, caregivers, families and others affected by dementia can make their voices heard and their experiences known.
As a prominent voice in all levels of the government, they advocate for health and policy changes in the community.
Through the research we support, they seek to improve the quality of life of Canadians who are experiencing this terrible disease firsthand, including the discovery of new treatments and a cure for dementia.
“Aside from supporting our clients to achieve their health and fitness goals, we also support causes that are close to them. Alzheimer’s has affected many of our clients and their families, and we’re happy to help their mission in finding a cure.” -Joe Hsiung, CEO Fight Fitness
“With the gift of $610.00 more people will get the support they need as they live with dementia and more research can be conducted to find the cure. We’re close to that elusive cure and the gift from Fight Fitness has brought us that much closer and we couldn’t be more grateful.” -Cathy Barrick, Chief Thank You Officer (aka CEO), Alzheimer Society of Ontario
Fight Fitness has been serving the Markham, Unionville, Thornhill, North York and Toronto area for over 10 years. Their services include fitness kickboxing, boxing, bootcamp, personal training and online fitness and health coaching with a supportive community that helps people to burn fat, tone up and learn to kick butt in life.
Unlike traditional fitness models like gyms, personal trainers, and group workouts that are incomplete programs, Fight Fitness is the only one that offers a complete solution with individualized fitness programming, nutritional support and accountability to ensure long term results.
Founded in 2011 by Joseph “Joe Fight” Hsiung a former amateur kickboxer and personal trainer, Fight Fitness has helped hundreds of busy professionals transform their lives to be the best version of themselves. Operating a studio in Markham we’re the #1 rated fitness studio on Google, Facebook and Yelp. Supporting the communities we serve we’ve partnered countless charities like the Heart and Stroke Foundation, 360 Kids, Markham Stouffville Hospital, United Way and Sick Kids Hospital.
No matter where people live in Canada, they will be able access education, resources and support that can address their needs.
The Alzheimer Society identifies, develops and pushes forward dementia-focused and dementia-friendly initiatives and campaigns across the country that alleviate the personal and social consequences of dementia.
Through the Alzheimer Society, people living with dementia, caregivers, families and others affected by dementia can make their voices heard and their experiences known.
As a prominent voice in all levels of the government, they advocate for health and policy changes in the community.
Through the research we support, they seek to improve the quality of life of Canadians who are experiencing this terrible disease firsthand, including the discovery of new treatments and a cure for dementia.
“Aside from supporting our clients to achieve their health and fitness goals, we also support causes that are close to them. Alzheimer’s has affected many of our clients and their families, and we’re happy to help their mission in finding a cure.” -Joe Hsiung, CEO Fight Fitness
“With the gift of $610.00 more people will get the support they need as they live with dementia and more research can be conducted to find the cure. We’re close to that elusive cure and the gift from Fight Fitness has brought us that much closer and we couldn’t be more grateful.” -Cathy Barrick, Chief Thank You Officer (aka CEO), Alzheimer Society of Ontario
Fight Fitness has been serving the Markham, Unionville, Thornhill, North York and Toronto area for over 10 years. Their services include fitness kickboxing, boxing, bootcamp, personal training and online fitness and health coaching with a supportive community that helps people to burn fat, tone up and learn to kick butt in life.
Unlike traditional fitness models like gyms, personal trainers, and group workouts that are incomplete programs, Fight Fitness is the only one that offers a complete solution with individualized fitness programming, nutritional support and accountability to ensure long term results.
Founded in 2011 by Joseph “Joe Fight” Hsiung a former amateur kickboxer and personal trainer, Fight Fitness has helped hundreds of busy professionals transform their lives to be the best version of themselves. Operating a studio in Markham we’re the #1 rated fitness studio on Google, Facebook and Yelp. Supporting the communities we serve we’ve partnered countless charities like the Heart and Stroke Foundation, 360 Kids, Markham Stouffville Hospital, United Way and Sick Kids Hospital.
Contact
Fight FitnessContact
Joe Hsiung
647-907-5425
www.fight.fitness
Joe Hsiung
647-907-5425
www.fight.fitness
Categories