BYD to Highlight Battery-Electric Coach Lineup at UMA Motorcoach Expo
Los Angeles, CA, February 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- BYD, the world’s largest manufacturer of electric vehicles, will showcase a wide range of innovative, battery-electric coaches at the 2022 United Motorcoach Association (UMA) Motorcoach Expo held now through Feb. 26 at the Long Beach Convention Center.
Motorcoaches on display at the expo will include the 23-foot, 16-seat C6M, the 35-foot C8M and its double-deck variant the C8MS, the 40-foot C9M, and the 45-foot, 57-seat C10M.
“The C6M is perfect for comfortably and efficiently moving small groups of people while our larger models are ideal for public transit or for transporting employees, students, travelers, and tourists,” said Patrick Duan, BYD Senior Vice President, Operations. “These motorcoaches are powered by the safest, longest lasting battery in the industry. Additionally, our motorcoaches provide for significant operational cost savings over the lifetime of the vehicle.”
In addition to the array of motorcoaches, BYD will bring a large cadre of experts to answer questions and help customers find the right zero-emission solution and financing options. The BYD team and vehicles will be at Booth 543.
For more information about the UMA Motorcoach Expo, visit Motorcoachexpo.com.
Committed to American job creation, BYD employs hundreds of skilled workers at its manufacturing facility in Lancaster, California and at its North America headquarters in Los Angeles and at service hubs across the United States. BYD is the only battery-electric bus manufacturer that has both a unionized workforce and a Community Benefits Agreement, which sets goals for hiring veterans, single parents, second chance citizens, and others facing hurdles in obtaining manufacturing employment.
About BYD
The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, the world’s leading electric vehicle company, is dedicated to creating a “total solution.” Globally, BYD has committed to corporate social responsibility, deeply monitoring our supply chain in terms of human rights, environmental safety, hazardous substance control and intellectual property rights. We only select suppliers who share our commitment to just labor practices, human rights standards and the environment.
For more information, please visit https://byd.com/ or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.
Contact: Jim Skeen/media relations specialist at jim.skeen@byd.com/661-436-0513
