Knoxville Area Association of REALTORS® Recognizes Members and Installs New Board
This past Wednesday (February 23, 2022), the Knoxville Area Association of REALTORS® (KAAR) held their annual Membership Meeting at Jackson Terminal.
“It is so nice to see everybody again! I am glad we have the opportunity to gather once more - live and in person,” said Lyle Irish, KAAR CEO.
The meeting started with the recognition of the newly elected committee chairs. Shannon Foster-Boline, the outgoing 2021 KAAR President, was recognized and presented two Presidential awards to Lynn Sullivan and Hancen Sale. The installation of the 2022 Officers and Board of Directors followed, and the 2022 KAAR President, Marian Epps, was sworn in by Tennova Healthcare CEO, Tony Benton.
Kari Autry, Vice President of Product for FBS, presented information about Flexmls, Spark, and FloPlan to the association. Kory Epperson, National Account Manager for Supra/BrokerBay, gave information about the new BrokerBay showing service that association members will have access to in the coming months. BrokerBay is expected to be a game changer for KAAR members.
Four very special awards were held for the end of the meeting. Josh McKinny, Real Estate Industry Advisor for the Tennessee Housing Development Agency (THDA) was presented the 2021 Affiliate of the Year award. 100 REALTORS Who Care received the 2021 Good Neighbor award for the impact the organization has had on the community. The 2021 Managing Broker of the year award was presented to Amanda Stone (LeConte Realty) by the 2020 Managing Broker award winner, Pat McGill. The final award was presented by Laura Slyman, the previous year’s winner. She bestowed the highly desired honor of 2021 REALTOR® of the Year upon Justin Bailey, CEO of Realty Executives Associates.
In his acceptance speech, Bailey said, “My great grandmother was a REALTOR, my grandfather, both my parents were REALTORS, I literally don’t know how to do anything else.”
The meeting was concluded by 2022 KAAR President, Marian Epps. Members left the gathering encouraged, inspired, and excited about the year to come.
About Knoxville Area Association of REALTORS®: Founded in 1912, the Knoxville Area Association of REALTORS® has been serving the real estate interest of its members and the public for more than 100 years. The purpose of the Knoxville Area Association of REALTORS® is to unite and serve its members and to enhance the ability and opportunity of its members to conduct their business ethically, professionally, and successfully and to promote the preservation of the right to own, transfer and use real property.
Media Contact:
Jeff Fyke
Communications Director
Knoxville Area Association of REALTORS® jeff@kaarmls.com
865-584-8647
Categories