Platinum Educational Group Announce New Educational Workshops in 2022
Offers Affordable CE and Professional Development for EMS Educators.
Grand Rapids, MI, February 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Platinum Educational Group: The Testing, Scheduling, Competency Tracking, and Compliance Reporting Experts are pleased to announce a new and affordable workshop series for 2022. The series, entitled Moving Your Program Forward, is designed to assist participants on progressive teaching and testing, as well as the upcoming changes to the Committee on Accreditation for the EMS Professions (CoAEMSP) Student Minimum Competency Matrix.
This new series will be presented in nine national locations and taught by the Education Team at Platinum Educational Group. Chaired by Platinum’s Director of Education, John Spencer, and Medical Educators, Michael Nemeth, and David Quinn, will delve into classroom topics, procedures, and applications to assist educators in the EMS classroom.
Nine National Locations
Phoenix, AZ (February)
Jacksonville, FL (April 22-23)
Dallas, TX (May 20-21)
Columbus, OH (June 24-25)
Denver, CO (July 15-16)
Boston, MA (August 26-27)
Chicago, IL (September 16-17)
Philadelphia, PA (October 21-22)
Indianapolis, IN (November 11-12)
“The 2022 Platinum Educational Group workshops are designed to assist all educators to be successful through knowledge, practice, and hands-on learning techniques,” said John Spencer.”
The cost to attend the one-and-a-half-day workshop series is $25. Each workshop will include a free catered lunch on the first day, snacks, coffee, water, and prizes to be given away from local area businesses. The workshop series also includes 12 CE credits for professional development documentation.
For further information contact Director of Marketing, Jeremy M. Johnson, at marketing@platinumed.com.
This new series will be presented in nine national locations and taught by the Education Team at Platinum Educational Group. Chaired by Platinum’s Director of Education, John Spencer, and Medical Educators, Michael Nemeth, and David Quinn, will delve into classroom topics, procedures, and applications to assist educators in the EMS classroom.
Nine National Locations
Phoenix, AZ (February)
Jacksonville, FL (April 22-23)
Dallas, TX (May 20-21)
Columbus, OH (June 24-25)
Denver, CO (July 15-16)
Boston, MA (August 26-27)
Chicago, IL (September 16-17)
Philadelphia, PA (October 21-22)
Indianapolis, IN (November 11-12)
“The 2022 Platinum Educational Group workshops are designed to assist all educators to be successful through knowledge, practice, and hands-on learning techniques,” said John Spencer.”
The cost to attend the one-and-a-half-day workshop series is $25. Each workshop will include a free catered lunch on the first day, snacks, coffee, water, and prizes to be given away from local area businesses. The workshop series also includes 12 CE credits for professional development documentation.
For further information contact Director of Marketing, Jeremy M. Johnson, at marketing@platinumed.com.
Contact
Platinum Educational GroupContact
Jeremy Johnson
616-818-7877
www.platinumed.com
Jeremy Johnson
616-818-7877
www.platinumed.com
Categories