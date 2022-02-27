MPAI Outlines Plans for the MPAI Store Foundation
The Moving Picture, Audio and Data Coding by Artificial Intelligence (MPAI) standards developing organisation has concluded its 17th General Assembly. Among the outcomes are: progress towards the establishment of a patent pool for its published standards and a roadmap to establish the MPAI Store Foundation.
Geneva, Switzerland, February 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Moving Picture, Audio and Data Coding by Artificial Intelligence (MPAI) standards developing organisation has concluded its 17th General Assembly. Among the outcomes are: progress towards the establishment of a patent pool for its published standards and a roadmap to establish the MPAI Store Foundation.
The MPAI Statutes define a standard development process whereby holders of standard essential patents (SEP) select their preferred patent pool administrator. The General Assembly was informed that SEP holders in approved MPAI standards are currently engaged in this activity.
The Governance of the MPAI Ecosystem (MPAI-GME) standard envisions an “MPAI Store” tasked with receiving submissions of implementations, verifying their security and conformance, and making them available to other implementers and consumers. Because of the specific characteristics of AI technologies, the MPAI Store coordinates with MPAI-appointed performance assessors that guarantee that implementations are reliable, robust, replicable and fair. The MPAI Store will be a not-for-profit commercial entity where both MPAI members and associations representing the society at large are present.
The General Assembly approved a set of documents guiding the development of use cases and functional requirements for Neural Network Watermarking (https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-nnw/) and the publication of a series of short videos with the title “MPAI talks to industry” (https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLt7pQybjzBbsF5tuvETdhogtJPvUu3pQv) illustrating the various aspects of MPAI activities.MPAI develops data coding standards for applications that have AI as the core enabling technology. Any legal entity supporting the MPAI mission may join MPAI (https://mpai.community/how-to-join/join/), if able to contribute to the development of standards for the efficient use of data.
MPAI is currently engaged in extending some of the already approved standards:
- AI Framework (MPAI-AIF https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-aif/): Specifies an infrastructure enabling execution of implementations and access to the MPAI Store.
- Context-based Audio Enhancement (MPAI-CAE https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cae/): Improves the user experience of audio-related applications in a variety of contexts.
- Multimodal Conversation (MPAI-MMChttps://mpai.community/standards/mpai-mmc/): Enables human-machine conversation emulating human-human conversation.
- Compression and Understanding of Industrial Data (MPAI-CUI https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cui/): Predicts the company performance from governance, financial and risk data.
- Governance of the MPAI Ecosystem (MPAI-GME https://mpai.community/standards/governance/) : Establishes the rules governing submission of and access to interoperable implementations.
MPAI is developing other 9 standards:
1) Server-based Predictive Multiplayer Gaming (MPAI-SPG https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-spg/): Trains a network to com¬pensate data losses and detects false data in online multiplayer gaming.
2) AI-Enhanced Video Coding (MPAI-EVC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-evc/): Improves existing video coding with AI tools for short-to-medium term applications.
3) End-to-End Video Coding (MPAI-EEV https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-eev/): Explores the promising area of AI-based “end-to-end” video coding for longer-term applications.
4) Connected Autonomous Vehicles (MPAI-CAV https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cav/): Specifies components for Environment Sensing, Autonomous Motion, and Motion Actuation.
5) Avatar Representation and Animation (https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-ara/): MPAI-ARA Specifies descriptors of avatar impersonating real humans.
6) Neural Network Watermarking (MPAI-NNW https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-nnw/): Measures the impact of adding ownership and licensing information in models and inferences.
7) Integrative Genomic/Sensor Analysis (MPAI-GSA https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-gsa/): Compresses high-throughput experiments data combining genomic/proteomic and other.
8) Mixed-reality Collaborative Spaces (MPAI-MCS http://mcs.mpai.community/): Supports collaboration of humans represented by avatars in virtual-reality spaces called Ambients
9) Visual Object and Scene Description (MPAI-OSD https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-osd/) : Describes objects and their attributes in a scene and the semantic description of the objects.
Visit the MPAI web site (https://mpai.community/), contact the MPAI secretariat (secretariat@mpai.community) for specific information, subscribe to the MPAI Newsletter and follow MPAI on social media:
- LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/groups/13949076/)
- Twitter (https://twitter.com/mpaicommunity)
- Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/mpaicommunity) ,
- Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/mpaicommunity/)
- YouTube (https://m.youtube.com/c/mpaistandards).
Most important: join MPAI (https://mpai.community/how-to-join/join/), share the fun, build the future.
The MPAI Statutes define a standard development process whereby holders of standard essential patents (SEP) select their preferred patent pool administrator. The General Assembly was informed that SEP holders in approved MPAI standards are currently engaged in this activity.
The Governance of the MPAI Ecosystem (MPAI-GME) standard envisions an “MPAI Store” tasked with receiving submissions of implementations, verifying their security and conformance, and making them available to other implementers and consumers. Because of the specific characteristics of AI technologies, the MPAI Store coordinates with MPAI-appointed performance assessors that guarantee that implementations are reliable, robust, replicable and fair. The MPAI Store will be a not-for-profit commercial entity where both MPAI members and associations representing the society at large are present.
The General Assembly approved a set of documents guiding the development of use cases and functional requirements for Neural Network Watermarking (https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-nnw/) and the publication of a series of short videos with the title “MPAI talks to industry” (https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLt7pQybjzBbsF5tuvETdhogtJPvUu3pQv) illustrating the various aspects of MPAI activities.MPAI develops data coding standards for applications that have AI as the core enabling technology. Any legal entity supporting the MPAI mission may join MPAI (https://mpai.community/how-to-join/join/), if able to contribute to the development of standards for the efficient use of data.
MPAI is currently engaged in extending some of the already approved standards:
- AI Framework (MPAI-AIF https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-aif/): Specifies an infrastructure enabling execution of implementations and access to the MPAI Store.
- Context-based Audio Enhancement (MPAI-CAE https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cae/): Improves the user experience of audio-related applications in a variety of contexts.
- Multimodal Conversation (MPAI-MMChttps://mpai.community/standards/mpai-mmc/): Enables human-machine conversation emulating human-human conversation.
- Compression and Understanding of Industrial Data (MPAI-CUI https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cui/): Predicts the company performance from governance, financial and risk data.
- Governance of the MPAI Ecosystem (MPAI-GME https://mpai.community/standards/governance/) : Establishes the rules governing submission of and access to interoperable implementations.
MPAI is developing other 9 standards:
1) Server-based Predictive Multiplayer Gaming (MPAI-SPG https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-spg/): Trains a network to com¬pensate data losses and detects false data in online multiplayer gaming.
2) AI-Enhanced Video Coding (MPAI-EVC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-evc/): Improves existing video coding with AI tools for short-to-medium term applications.
3) End-to-End Video Coding (MPAI-EEV https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-eev/): Explores the promising area of AI-based “end-to-end” video coding for longer-term applications.
4) Connected Autonomous Vehicles (MPAI-CAV https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cav/): Specifies components for Environment Sensing, Autonomous Motion, and Motion Actuation.
5) Avatar Representation and Animation (https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-ara/): MPAI-ARA Specifies descriptors of avatar impersonating real humans.
6) Neural Network Watermarking (MPAI-NNW https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-nnw/): Measures the impact of adding ownership and licensing information in models and inferences.
7) Integrative Genomic/Sensor Analysis (MPAI-GSA https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-gsa/): Compresses high-throughput experiments data combining genomic/proteomic and other.
8) Mixed-reality Collaborative Spaces (MPAI-MCS http://mcs.mpai.community/): Supports collaboration of humans represented by avatars in virtual-reality spaces called Ambients
9) Visual Object and Scene Description (MPAI-OSD https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-osd/) : Describes objects and their attributes in a scene and the semantic description of the objects.
Visit the MPAI web site (https://mpai.community/), contact the MPAI secretariat (secretariat@mpai.community) for specific information, subscribe to the MPAI Newsletter and follow MPAI on social media:
- LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/groups/13949076/)
- Twitter (https://twitter.com/mpaicommunity)
- Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/mpaicommunity) ,
- Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/mpaicommunity/)
- YouTube (https://m.youtube.com/c/mpaistandards).
Most important: join MPAI (https://mpai.community/how-to-join/join/), share the fun, build the future.
Contact
MPAIContact
Leonardo Chiariglione
00390119350461
http://mpai.community
Leonardo Chiariglione
00390119350461
http://mpai.community
Categories