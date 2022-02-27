RainCrowd Releases Back-to-Back Singles
Indie rock band plows through winter with multiple projects.
Linden, NJ, February 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- NJ-based indie rock alternative band, RainCrowd, announces the release of new back-to-back singles, entitled, “My Way Home" and "Bring Me Home.”
"Coincidentally, the first 2 songs we recorded for the year are songs about missing home," notes frontman and bass player, Chot Ulep. "But I don’t mean 'home' necessarily as the place you were born or grew up in. Home, at least for me, is that experience where you feel safe and loved," he added.
The songs were written at the beginning of the 2000s when Ulep lived in downtown Los Angeles. It was during this period when he performed solo in front of thousands of other artists and record labels in an annual convention held by an independent A&R firm called Taxi.
Nico Capistrano, the band's multi-talented lead guitarist, keyboardist and sound engineer, describes the songs as a mixture of different genres and influences ranging from New Order to Goo Goo Dolls to The Beatles.
Recorded only this year, the group managed to complete the production in a very short period of time. "We sort of tagged-team on it almost every single day," Ulep added.
RainCrowd entered the radio charts in November of last year after 102.9 WLAS FM Radio of Newton, MA (Lasell University) added a couple of their songs in daily rotation. Since then, they have been steadily climbing the charts and played by dozens of radio stations across the United States.
Asked if there are any other albums to be released this year, Ulep answered, "We have quite a bit of work to release this year!"
The official release date for My Way Home is February 22, while Bring Me Home is scheduled for March 30th.
For more information about the band, please visit http://RainCrowd.net.
RainCrowd is a member of ASCAP, BMI and SoundExchange
