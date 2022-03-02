Keep Irving Beautiful to Host Don’t Mess with Texas Trash-Off April 2
Irving, TX, March 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) invites the public to participate in the “Don’t Mess with Texas Trash-Off,” our state’s signature event of the “Great American Cleanup,” the nation’s largest community improvement program. Irving’s event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 2 at Trinity View Park, 2221 E. State Highway 356.
KIB will provide cleanup supplies and lunch following the event. Volunteers of all ages are welcome. Persons 17-years-old and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Additionally, the event also will include a canned food drive to benefit Crisis Ministries of Irving Food Pantry. Volunteers who donate canned food items will receive a KIB T-shirt, while supplies last.
Volunteers are asked to register online at www.keepirvingbeautiful.org by March 25. Registration will close when all slots are filled.
In addition to the Trinity View Park event, KIB is also offering a virtual option. Volunteers are asked to choose a safe location, conduct their own cleanups, then report via their social media pages. Using the hashtag #IrvingTrashOff2022, participants should post pictures on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, and include the number of volunteers, total hours, as well as the number bags of trash and/or recyclables collected.
About KIB
Keep Irving Beautiful a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/KIB or call (972) 721-2175.
Rick Hose
972-721-2175
http://www.cityofirving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful
