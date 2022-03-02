Local Maplewood Business Plans Donation to Help Children with CHD
Thanks to Saint Louis Closet Co.’s giveback initiative, Closets for a Cause, a portion of their March profits will be going towards The Ollie Hinkle Heart Foundation.
Maplewood, MO, March 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Thanks to Saint Louis Closet Co.’s giveback initiative, Closets for a Cause, a portion of their March profits will be going towards The Ollie Hinkle Heart Foundation. The money provided to this nonprofit will support its mission to strengthen and empower families affected by congenital heart disease (CHD). They achieve this by wrapping families in love, providing medical and mental health support, and funding impactful and innovative technology to improve the outcomes of children living with CHD.
“We are honored to collaborate with the Saint Louis Closet Co. to further our mission of strengthening and empowering families affected by congenital heart disease,” says OHHF Founder Jennifer Hinkle.
CHDs are the number one congenital disability and the leading cause of infant death in the United States. The money raised by Closet for a Cause will serve children and families impacted by congenital heart disease by providing them access to free mental health services and financial support and funding impactful technology that will improve the outcomes for children with CHD.
OHHF started fundraising in 2013, following the death of the founders’ son, Ollie. They identify the needs of heart families and gaps in the care of the children with CHD and do all they can to meet those needs and fill those gaps. In 2020, OHHF created Ollie’s Branch. This program is an access point to mental health specialists that support heart families (including grandparents, siblings, and even the heart patient) through virtual therapy sessions offered at no cost to the recipient. By supporting mental wellness and extending the peace of mind of heart families and healthcare professionals, it can enable them to better cope with CHD and care for the child – helping to strengthen heart families and provide benefits for the entire care team.
By supporting the wellness of nearly 4,000 heart families and caregivers every year, the Ollie Hinkle Heart Foundation knows that the stress and challenges heart parents and other caregivers face can have significant and lasting effects if not adequately addressed. To learn more about OHHF, visit their website at www(dot)theohhf(dot)org(slash)about(slash).
About Saint Louis Closet Co.
Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures, and installs custom closets and organizational systems for residential and commercial clients. The company has been locally owned and operated by Jennifer Quinn Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems and free in-home estimates.
For more information on Saint Louis Closet Co., please visit www(dot) stlouisclosetco(dot)com and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Contact
Jennifer Williams
314-781-9000
www.stlouisclosetco.com
