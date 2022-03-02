Thrivent’s Leiser Earns Chartered Life Underwriter® Designation
Roanoke, VA, March 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Charles H. Leiser, Financial Advisor with the Blue Ridge Group - Thrivent, a diversified financial services organization, recently earned the Chartered Life Underwriter® (CLU®) designation granted by The American College of Financial Services.
The CLU® program serves the diverse needs of individuals and business clients through in-depth insurance knowledge. Upon completion, financial professionals have the knowledge to provide guidance to clients on types and amounts of life insurance, make recommendations on aspects of risk management and various insurance solutions. Topics include fundamentals of financial planning, life insurance, life insurance law, estate planning and planning for business owners.
To receive the CLU® designation, candidates must successfully complete the CLU® education program, pass the course exams, meet experience requirements and ethics standards. Continuing education requirements to maintain the CLU® designation must be satisfied every two years.
“One of the most important things I do as a financial professional is help my clients protect what matters most to them,” said Leiser. “Life insurance is a key component to any financial strategy, but it can be tricky to navigate on your own. I’m here to partner with my clients and identify the right insurance solutions that align with their needs.”
For the last 14 years, Leiser has served clients in Roanoke, Va. as part of the Blue Ridge Group.
As a holistic financial services organization, Thrivent helps clients achieve financial clarity, enabling lives full of meaning and gratitude. Through offering advice, investments, insurance, banking and generosity programs, our financial professionals strive to help people make the most of all they’ve been given.
Thrivent has opportunities for talented individuals to join the organization. Those interested in a career with Thrivent can visit www.thrivent.com/careers.
About Thrivent
Thrivent is a diversified financial services organization that helps people achieve financial clarity, enabling lives full of meaning and gratitude. It offers its more than 2 million clients a broad range of financial products, services and guidance. Thrivent and its subsidiary and affiliate companies offer advice, insurance, investments, banking and generosity products and programs over the phone, online as well as through financial professionals and independent agents nationwide. Thrivent is a Fortune 500 company with $152 billion in assets under management/advisement (as of 12/31/19). Thrivent carries an A++ (Superior) rating from AM Best, a credit rating agency; this is the highest of the agency’s 16 ratings categories and was affirmed in June of 2020. For more information, visit Thrivent.com. You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.
Thrivent and its financial professionals do not provide legal, accounting or tax advice. Consult your attorney or tax professional.
Thrivent is the marketing name for Thrivent Financial for Lutherans. Insurance products issued by Thrivent. Not available in all states. Securities and investment advisory services offered through Thrivent Investment Management Inc., a registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC, and a subsidiary of Thrivent. Licensed agent/producer of Thrivent. Registered representative of Thrivent Investment Management, Inc. Advisory services available through investment adviser representatives only. Thrivent.com/disclosures.
Contact
Stephanie Leiser
https://connect.thrivent.com/blue-ridge-group
