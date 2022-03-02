The New York Junior League Hosted 70th Annual Winter Ball, Raising Over $660K for Training and Community Programs
Winter Ball, Reflections and Radiance: Restoring and Building New York Together, Celebrated Two Outstanding Sustainers, Five Outstanding Volunteers, and President’s Community Partner Award Honoree, the Single Parent Resource Center
New York, NY, March 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The New York Junior League (NYJL) held its 70th Annual Winter Ball, a black-tie event and the organization’s largest fundraiser, on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Cipriani South Street, one of Manhattan’s newest and most glamorous event spaces. This year’s Winter Ball broke historical fundraising records, raising over $660,000 and counting, thanks to the support of generous donors through ticket purchases, corporate sponsorships, individual donations, and a silent and live auction.
This year’s Winter Ball honored NYJL community partner the Single Parent Resource Center (SPRC) and recipients of the organization’s Outstanding Sustainer and Outstanding Volunteer Awards, the NYJL’s highest honors. Since 1952, the Winter Ball has helped raise essential funds for the NYJL’s training and community programs while bringing together volunteers, family, friends, and supporters for presentations of the award recipients.
The evening began with a cocktail reception and silent auction, followed by a delectable three-course dinner during which guests enjoyed the awards presentation and live auction. Following dinner, guests satisfied their sweet tooth with desserts and danced the night away to the sounds of the Midnight Project in the breathtaking waterfront setting of Cipriani South Street. Nearly 800 guests attended this year’s Winter Ball to celebrate the NYJL’s work serving the New York City community for over 120 years and continued dedication to adapt during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
During Winter Ball, the NYJL honored recipients of the organization’s highest honors, the Outstanding Sustainer and Outstanding Volunteer awards, reserved for those women who exemplify a superior standard of excellence in volunteerism. The 2022 Outstanding Sustainers are Jeannie Egas-Trouveroy and Jephtha Tausig and the Outstanding Volunteers Raven C. Carter, Anna J. Guerin, Natalie Ings, Jeri Powell, and Pamela M. Siler. These exceptional women are dedicated to serving the New York City and NYJL communities, living the NYJL’s core values, and leading by example. This year’s honorees have each demonstrated resilience and adaptability since March 2020, playing crucial roles in pivoting the NYJL’s internal and external programming during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The NYJL also recognized the President’s Community Partner Award honoree Single Parent Resource Center (SPRC), with the organization’s Board President Alan Fuchsberg and Executive Director Rosemarie Dackerman in attendance. An independent, nonprofit organization, the SPRC is the only comprehensive agency devoted solely to providing programs for not only over 2,000 of New York City's single parents families annually, as well as thousands of families around the country and world who access information about their services through social media.
The dinner came to a finale as acclaimed auctioneer Sebastian Clarke hosted the live auction lots. Guests enthusiastically bid on once-in-a-lifetime experiences, including an incredible Newport, RI Sailing Adventure on the Iconic American Eagle (US12-21), rounds of golf at the legendary Maidstone Club in East Hampton and Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, the ultimate gentleman’s wardrobe makeover, a visit to one of the premier resorts in Grupo Vidanta's portfolio complemented with a bespoke Teressa Foglia hat and bottle of Santera Anejo Tequila in a Branded Wooden Gift Box, and an exclusive stay and golf experience at the members-only Mid Ocean Club in Bermuda.
“The communities that we serve were some of the hardest hit, making our mission and service to community more vital, now than ever, as we are the inflection point. This year we proved we are still, as always, a city capable of doing big things. The NYJL’s 70th Annual Winter Ball, our largest fundraising event of the year, is in celebration of our beloved city and the vulnerable communities we serve,” said NYJL President Dayna Cassidy.
Corporate sponsors included Wedbush Securities, Centennial Commercial Finance Group, Ropes & Gray, and Stutman Stutman & Lichtenstein LLP. Brand sponsors included Amazon, Bow Bridge Blooms, Chic Sketch, Hudson Bar and Books, Lewis Miller Design’s Flower Flash, and Peridance. The event’s venue sponsor was Cipriani.
Proceeds from Winter Ball support the NYJL's community work and leadership development, helping the organization adapt and respond to the ever-evolving pandemic and the ongoing socioeconomic crisis.
About the New York Junior League
Since 1901, the New York Junior League (NYJL) has responded to New York City’s most pressing socioeconomic challenges. Powered by more than 2,000 women volunteers, the NYJL works with more than 60 community-based organizations to advance children’s social-emotional learning and to provide life skills programs to youth and adults who are navigating periods of difficult transition. Bringing their diverse experiences and talents, trained NYJL volunteers engage women and children in health, education, and arts workshops specially customized to their needs. The NYJL also advocates with state and city government for women- and children-centered policies and develops volunteers’ leadership skills for service in the NYJL and on other nonprofit boards, all while cultivating a community that reinforces women’s personal relationships and collective power as drivers of positive change.
Contact
Megan Zuckerman
848-448-2728
www.nyjl.org
