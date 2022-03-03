Healthrise Announces the Hiring of Laurence Kessler, SVP Growth and Partnerships
Southfield, MI, March 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Ryan McKindles, President of Healthrise, announced today the hiring of Laurence Kessler as Senior Vice President of Growth and Partnerships. Kessler will work closely with the Healthrise leadership team to develop and execute sales strategies to meet short and long-term sales goals while connecting with like-minded partners in the healthcare revenue cycle space.
Laurence Kessler has over 20 years of healthcare experience, including eight years with nThrive. For the past five years, Laurence served as nThrive's Vice President of Sales and Business Development for the Southeast and East, managing relationships with health systems, physician groups, and non-acute care providers. Additionally, Laurence led the Strategic Solutions team and had national responsibility for sales and business development for the Advisory practice. Before joining nThrive, Laurence was with Navigant, EY, and Grant Thornton. Laurence holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Georgia, and an MPH in Healthcare Management from Emory University.
"I am excited to join such an energetic and dynamic team that helps healthcare organizations not only with their EHR journeys but also with the many challenges we face in the industry today,” said Kessler. “The culture, values, and client-centric focus of Healthrise are unmatched in the business!"
“With each new addition to the Healthrise team, our wealth of knowledge and expertise grows. Laurence is no exception! His experience and relationship skills will add next level forward-thinking products and services to our offerings,” said McKindles.
