The Daily Record Announces 2022 Leaders in Law
Brian S. Brown Honored Among the 2022 Leaders in Law by The Daily Record & MSBA.The annual Leadership in Law awards pay tribute to all the ways in which legal professionals are serving businesses, clients and individuals across Maryland and making communities stronger.
Baltimore, MD, March 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Daily Record has named Brian S. Brown, Founding Partner, Brown & Barron to its 2022 listing of Leaders in Law.
This year, The Daily Record and the Maryland State Bar Association are taking the legacy of 22 years of celebrating outstanding lawyers and judges through the annual Leadership in Law awards to the next level by honoring even more legal leaders through the brand new Leaders in Law awards. These awards pay tribute to all the ways in which legal professionals are serving businesses, clients and individuals across Maryland and making communities stronger. Winners were selected by an outside panel of legal and business leaders.
Awards are presented in the following categories: Alternative Dispute Resolution, Dealmakers, Generation J.D., In-house Counsel, Justice Champion, Law Firm Support Staff, Leadership in Law, Lifetime Achievement and Paralegal.
The top winner of this year's Leaders in Law award will be announced April 7. The honoree will be determined by a vote of this year's Leaders in Law winners.
"The 2022 Leaders in Law honorees represent the best of the best in a variety of categories that demonstrate the breadth and depth of the legal landscape in Maryland. Their tremendous dedication to the legal profession and to their community is outstanding," said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, senior group publisher of The Daily Record. "We are pleased to join with our event partner and presenting sponsor, the Maryland State Bar Association, to recognize our honorees' accomplishments."
The winners will be honored April 7 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Hilton Baltimore BWI Hotel, 1739 West Nursery Road in Linthicum Heights. Access to the celebration is limited to honorees and sponsors. To secure a sponsorship, contact Suzanne Fischer-Huettner at shuettner@bridgetowermedia.com. The event hashtag is #TDRevents.
Winners will be profiled in a special magazine that will be inserted into the April 8 issue of The Daily Record and will be available online at TheDailyRecord.com.
The Presenting Sponsor is the Maryland State Bar Association.
2022 Leaders in Law Honorees:
Alternative Dispute Resolution
Irma S. Raker, The Raker Group
Dealmakers
Charles Morton, Venable LLP
George J. Nemphos, Nemphos Braue LLC
Generation J.D.
Gueter Aurelien, Venable LLP
Jessica D. Corace, Franklin & Prokopik
Anna Horevay, McGuireWoods LLP
Christopher S. Jennison, Federal Aviation Administration
Kayleigh T. Keilty, Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP
Neel Lalchandani, Brown, Goldstein & Levy
Douglas Nivens II, Esq., Maryland Legal Aid
Isabelle Raquin, RaquinMercer LLC
Alison C. Schurick, Baker Donelson
In-house Counsel
Brandon Etheridge, Baltimore Ravens
Kimberly Hankins Neal, The Children's Guild
Viktoriya M. Shpigelman, W. R. Grace & Co.
Geneau M. Thames, Harford Mutual Insurance Group
Justice Champion
Steven Kelly, Sanford Heisler Sharp LLP
Law Firm Support Staff
Julie Dellinger, Wright, Constable & Skeen LLP
Eva M. Kline, Rifkin Weiner Livingston LLC
Elizabeth Suero, Brown, Goldstein & Levy LLP
Leadership in Law
Chijioke Akamigbo, Maryland Legal Aid
Tim E. Braue, Nemphos Braue LLC
Brian S. Brown, Brown & Barron LLC
The Honorable Monise A. Brown, Maryland Judiciary
Ivonne Corsino Lindley, Stein Sperling Bennett De Jong Driscoll PC
Jonathan Havens, Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP
Melodie Hengerer, Baker Donelson
Christopher C. Jeffries, Kramon & Graham, PA
Lisa C. Keenan, Miles & Stockbridge
Robbie Leonard, Leonard & McCliggott Law Group LLC
Deborah K. Marcuse, Sanford Heisler Sharp LLP
Corlie McCormick Jr., McCormick Law Firm LLC
W. Bryan Rakes, Venable LLP
Paul G. Skalny, Davis, Agnor, Rapaport & Skalny LLC
Michael Stanley, Wright, Constable & Skeen LLP
Jaymi Sterling, Office of the State's Attorney for Anne Arundel County
Nathan Willner, National Creditors Bar Association
David M. Wyand, Rosenberg Martin Greeenberg LLP
Lifetime Achievement
Gil Genn, Bellamy Genn Group LLC
Jan Pederson, Wright, Constable & Skeen LLP
Jonathan Schochor, Schochor, Federico & Staton PA
Robert L. Waldman, Venable LLP
Paralegal
Denise M. Altobelli, Brown Goldstein & Levy LLP
Sarah Legros, Wright, Constable & Skeen LLP
Kristina A. Paulsen, Davis, Agnor, Rapaport & Skalny LLC
Bill Geibler
410-547-0202
brownbarron.com
