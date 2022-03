Pre Filled Syringes West Coast USA Conference 2022 Launches

San Diego, CA, March 04, 2022 --( PR.com )-- SMi is delighted to announce the 6th annual Pre-Filled Syringes West Coast conference, to be held in San Diego. As part of SMi’s leading series of drug delivery device conferences, the 2022 event will provide insights into the rapidly accelerating market of combination product development with industry, device developer and regulatory perspectives.The last year has seen major advances in device design and development with patient usability, ease of use and safety remaining at the forefront. This upcoming conference will assess the industry movement towards enabling self-administration through advanced device design, innovations in connectivity to aid the user, and the increasing importance of biologics and novel drug product considerations for device development. Furthermore, regulatory bodies and leaders from big pharma will give an international update on the fast-evolving industry landscape. As one of their most sought-after events, this conference is not to be missed.This two-day agenda offers you peer-to-peer networking with Global Product Managers, Senior PFS Engineers, Device Testing Managers, Heads of Late-Stage PFS Development and many more.Visit the website to find out more: http://www.prefilled-syringes-westcoast.com/Benefits of attending:• Discover the latest advances in innovative device design for user-centric drug delivery• Assess evolving approaches to platforms for advanced combination product portfolios• Uncover the key considerations to ensure optimal lifecycle management for drug delivery devices• Explore how the industry is evolving with global developments including case studies of sustainable practices for drug delivery devices and the industry’s role in mass vaccination campaigns• Engage in interactive sessions reviewing the landscape of on-body injectors for large volume delivery and the role of connectivity for wearable devicesChairs for 2022:Tina Rees, Associate Director, Human Factors, Regeneron PharmaceuticalsNatalie Abts, Head of Human Factors Engineering, GenentechFeatured 2022 speakers include:• Sriman Banerjee, Head of Packaging Development & Commercial Device Engineering, Takeda• Amin Sedighiamiri, Associate Director, Device Development, AstraZeneca• James Wabby, Executive Director, Head of Regulatory Strategy, Emerging Technologies and Combination Products, Abbvie• Khaudeja Bano, Executive Medical Director, Combination Product Safety Head, Amgen• Rachel poker, Associate Director, Human Factors, AstraZeneca• Kristina Li, Sr. Engineer II, Technical Development, Biogen• sujani Nannapaneni, Human Factors Principal Research Engineer, Combination Product Development, AbbvieWho should attend?Drug-delivery developers• Medical Device Engineers• Primary Packaging material designers• Secondary packagers• Smart device developers• Training device developers• Device-safety solution providers• Drug developersPrevious attendees include:Abbott Laboratories; AbbVie; Advanced Molding Technologies; Aegerion Pharmaceuticals; Ajinomoto Althea, Inc.; Allergan; Allergen Inc; Almac Group; Amgen; Antares Pharma; Aptar Pharma; AstraZeneca; Baxter Healthcare; BCM Group LLC; BioMarin; Boehringer Ingelheim; Connecticut Spring & Stamping; Credence MedSystems, Inc.; Execution Metrics, Inc; Ferring Pharmaceuticals; Fresenius-Kabi; Genentech; Genentech, Inc.; Gilead Sciences; Glenmark Pharmaceuticals; Harro Hofliger Verpackungsmaschinen GmbH; Inovio Pharmaceuticals; iO Lifesciences; Ionis Pharmaceuticals; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Matchstick; MedImmune; MedImmune LLC; Medizap; Medtronic; Merck & Co.; Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc; Nemera; Nipro PharmaPackaging; NOVO Engineering, Inc.; Novo Nordisk; Novo Nordisk A/S; One World DMG; Owen Mumford; Pfenex; Pfenex Inc; Pfizer CentreOne; RAUMEDIC INC; Regeneron; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Shire; Smithers Rapra; Steri-Tek; Stevanato Group S.p.A; Subcuject ApS; Suttons Creek Inc; Terumo Corporation; Terumo Medical Corporation; Terumo Pharmaceutical Solutions; UserWise, Inc.; W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.; West Pharmaceutical Services; West Pharmaceutical Services,; West Pharmaceuticals Services Inc; Worrell; Xeris Pharmaceuticals; ZebraSCI; zebrasci inc; ZEON CORPORATION; Zeon Specialty Materials ; Zeon Specialty Materials IncFind out more here: http://www.prefilled-syringes-westcoast.com/SMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship, exhibitor and delegate packages. For details contact Daniele Moreschi at dmoreschi@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 7498539226SMi’s 6th Annual ConferencePre-Filled Syringes West CoastJune 13 - 14, 2022 | San Diego, CA, USAhttp://www.prefilled-syringes-westcoast.com/Additional Contact Info:T: +44 (0)20 7827 6088E: rjones@smi-online.co.ukFollow us: @SMiPharm #SMiPFSUSAAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk