Johari Digital Expands Its Horizons for Better Healthcare
Johari Digital Healthcare Ltd. is glad to announce that Johari Digital is expanding to Medical Device Park, Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India. With the expansion, Johari Digital will triple its capacity to uptake challenging projects. Johari welcomes projects from startups as well as Global Med-Tech companies.
Jodhpur, India, March 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- What makes this expansion special?
The expansion to Medical Device Park opens up numerous possibilities to grow. As a Global Medical Device Manufacturing company catering to multiple segments including life sciences, medicine, laboratory & research equipment, diagnostics, wearables, and many more Johari Digital shall enter newer domains as they move ahead. Acquiring 1,30,000 sq ft of the area brings closer to accomplishing the following goals.
Promotion of Make in India
Johari Digital Healthcare Ltd. is continually standing with the mission of "Make in India," with this expansion they take one more step in this direction by increasing their capacity to produce affordable, accessible, and quality medical devices.
Boost Innovative Healthcare
The expansion will also catalyze the development of innovative healthcare. The Medical Device Park in collaboration with IIT, Jodhpur will catalyze innovation and fast-track the development of new medical devices.
Commercialization of ideas from academia
The research of qualified projects at universities can be used to manufacture quality healthcare devices. The expansion is also a creative way to make ideas commercially viable.
Boost in local Employment
The establishment and expansion of work in Medical Device Park would bring numerous opportunities for young engineers and local talent. This also caters to the mission of inhibiting the brain drain from prestigious institutes across the country.
With this expansion, Johari Digital Healthcare Ltd welcomes innovators from all over the globe to symbiotically grow and build futuristic healthcare & medical devices.
Contact
Johari Digital Healthcare Ltd.
Kamal Kumawat
954-968-7555
www.joharidigital.com/
Kamal Kumawat
954-968-7555
www.joharidigital.com/
