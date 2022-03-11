Local Business Leaders Renovating 53,000 Sq. Ft. High Point Building to Create Wellness Destination for NC Residents
High Point, NC, March 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Two Triad entrepreneurs have purchased a 53,000 sq. ft. building off Penny Road with plans to transform the corporate space into a wellness oasis for central North Carolina. Brent Allen, who owns Amplifi, LLC, and Chase Hazelwood, owner of Go-Forth Pest Control, and both prior recipients of the TBJ’s 40 under 40 award, are underway in the creation of Carolina Core Wellness, a network of local holistic and integrative wellness businesses. Patrons of the unique space will benefit from a local cafe and co-working space and an abundance of wellness providers all under one roof. Tenants will benefit from a tight-knit referral and support network and built-in business support services including accounting and marketing from local experts.
Located at 4000 Ossi Court in north High Point, the building that will transform into a wellness community was purchased in December of 2020 for $1.6 million. The founders of CCW are currently anticipating the launch of the community in summer 2022. The wellness hub will have the capacity to hold 30 wellness businesses. Fourth Elm Construction and CJMW Architecture were chosen to lead the construction and design of this new space.
The Triad has many impressive local attractions such as the Greensboro Science Center, Reynolda House and Greensboro Coliseum, but aren't we missing a destination on this scale that supports the overall health and wellness of the Triad's residents? None have the capacity to affect your health experience as much as the new concept in health and wellness.
Jeff Mabe, Chief Operating Officer of Carolina Core Wellness, believes that this single destination will be the area’s new blueprint for wellness. CCW strongly believes that individuals should be empowered and educated in managing their own wellness as opposed to only getting access to the standard health markers that are typically provided at conventional healthcare practices. Wellness, he believes, is multi-dimensional. Mabe and the team at CCW have taken the initiative to create a wellness destination at a single location where patients can gather to have all their wellness needs met, amidst the warmth of a like-minded community and cozy physical environment.
Mabe sees the Carolina Core Wellness project as both a physical and philosophical wellness community: “The physical community is quite the vision for wellness enthusiasts. Imagine a single destination where you can see a host of like-minded Holistic providers: Nurse Practitioners, Nutritionists, Physical Therapists, Holistic Dentists, Chiropractors, Counselors, Massage Therapists, Pediatric Providers, Personal Trainers, Acupuncturists, Saunas, Salt Room, float tanks, and more. Carolina Core Wellness will also house Core Coffee, a warm coffee shop also offering grab-and-go healthy snacks, drinks, and meals. Core Coffee and the adjacent CCW open lobby will provide a comfortable remote work and meeting space offering spacious seating. Additionally, CCW has a large multi-purpose room perfect for seminars, workshops, banquets, and Yoga classes.”
Philosophically, Mabe described Carolina Core Wellness as a supportive network for like-minded, Holistic providers to promote the growth of their business. And not just the providers with a CCW address. For both the physical residents of the CCW space and the members of its greater online community of providers, CCW aims to cultivate a community of idea and resource sharing, networking, referrals and cross-promotion. All providers in their online community will benefit from a collective momentum to grow Non-Traditional, Patient-First care in North Carolina. The physical tenants of Carolina Core Wellness will also receive expert accounting services from Amplifi, LLC and marketing services from Go-Forth Marketing so that these providers can spend their time focusing on their patients and the growth of their businesses rather than daily administrative details.
The wellness location will be the new home of Triad Lifestyle Medicine, a rapidly-growing local intimate healthcare provider. Triad Lifestyle Medicine partners Tiffany Allen and Leah Hazelwood shared, “CCW’s vision of easing the ability for a patient to receive the full wellness care they need mirrors our own mission to provide whole-person, personalized healthcare. We practice the power of lifestyle adjustments for healing, and this approach to healthcare requires patients to have access to a variety of wellness providers. We feel the concept of this centralized community of like-minded providers will make it easier and more encouraging for patients to seek care for all aspects of their wellness.”
When asked what led Carolina Core Wellness to undergo such measures for the health and wellness community, Mabe stated, “We believe Holistic, patient-first care should be more accessible to residents of North Carolina. We believe that these providers should find it easier to refer and network with one another. Patients should not have to drive all over the state for their various wellness needs. It should be as easy as walking down the hall. Carolina Core Wellness believes the Triad needs a community space for remote work, meetings, and events that are both welcoming and supportive of wellness. We believe in supporting the growth of entrepreneurs. If you are a wellness patient, get ready to enjoy a wellness destination like no other in summer 2022 and be prepared to have all your wellness needs met in one welcoming location!”
Whether it is Core Coffee, where you can simply enjoy a cup of coffee in a warm, cozy environment or benefit from the other various services offered within the facility, Carolina Core Wellness wants their providers and patients to feel right at home. If you are a local provider interested in joining their community of growth-minded, patient-first providers, please attend one of Carolina Core Wellness Open Houses or reach out to Jeff Mabe directly at jeff@carolinacorewellness.com for a private or a virtual tour.
At Carolina Core Wellness, our vision is to create a community of wellness providers that care for and nurture the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual needs of those living in the Piedmont Triad area. From maintaining optimal health to coping with chronic conditions, these providers play a critical role in an individual’s wellness journey. Carolina Core Wellness provides a unique community space for Holistic providers across multiple disciplines designed to support these providers on a level that allows them to fully focus their attention on their patients – not administrative details. We are here to promote and support the utilization of this community of wellness providers and their ability to better serve patients regardless of their needs. For more information or to schedule a visit, please visit www.carolinacorewellness.com
