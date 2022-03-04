Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Urban Insight and Planetizen to Cavan Legacy
Las Angeles, CA, March 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International successfully facilitated the transaction of Urban Insight, a leading Los Angeles-based digital agency providing web design and development services for businesses and organizations nationally across various sectors with a specialty in cultural arts, legal aid, urban planning, financial services, and higher education industries.
A second and independent platform, Planetizen, was included in the acquisition that creates, curates, and amplifies stories and resources for people passionate about urban planning, including job postings, educational resources, training, and video training.
Josh Skelly of Cavan Legacy acquired both entities, Urban Insight and Planetizen, and will be operating the entities. Mr. Skelly plans to continue the delivery of customer focused web design and development services the firms’ customers have enjoyed and relied upon for more than 20 years since the firm’s inception by Chris Steins.
Chris Davidson, Transaction Support, commented, “Chris Steins and Josh Skelly were an obvious immediate strategic fit and held similar cultural values. The pair collaborated together throughout the course of the deal to overcome obstacles, and Benchmark looks forward to the synergies provided by Cavan Legacy Partners and Urban Insight/Planetizen moving forward.”
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkCorporate.com
Europe: Carl Settle at +44 (0)161 359 4400 / Settle@BenchmarkCorporate.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +2721 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkCorporate.com
About Benchmark:
Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $8.25B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from 14 offices across the world, have assisted thousands of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.
Website: http://www.benchmarkcorporate.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
