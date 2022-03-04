Top Workplace, Engel & Völkers Belleair, Presents 2021 Production Awards
Multiple Realtors® were recognized at the Engel & Völkers Belleair Annual Awards Presentation.
Belleair, FL, March 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Multiple real estate advisors were recognized at the Engel & Völkers Belleair Annual Awards Presentation held at Bascom’s Chop House in Clearwater, FL on February 15th, 2022. The Tampa Bay area is home to multiple Engel & Völkers luxury real estate brokerages, voted a Top Workplace for three consecutive years by the Tampa Bay Times.
Engel & Völkers Belleair’s Top Team Award went to real estate advisor Kristin Hallamek and the Hallamek Team which consists of Hallamek and buyer agents Darrien Austin, Welly Garza, Chris Jones, and Jennifer Jowett. The following Realtors® were also among the top 10 producers within the Engel & Völkers Belleair shop: Chris Stivers who received the Top Listing Volume Award and the Highest Number of Transactions and Listings Award for individual agents, Erica Etjeke who received the Highest Number of Sales Award, Petra Will who received the Top Sales Volume award, Caleb Kuntz, Josiah Gross who received the Rookie of the year award, Sam Matcha, Erin Edwards, Ron Henkel, and Eugene Smiley rounded out the Top Ten Advisors.
Kelly Montgomery-Kepler, Engel & Völkers Belleair’s license partner/broker, comments, “We are so proud of the performance from all of our shop’s Realtors®. They worked diligently and in the best interest of their clients, and their numbers attest to that. Their services proved essential to many and Engel & Völkers’ comprehensive training platform and tools, I believe, were a great contribution to their success.”
To learn more about Engel & Völkers Belleair and its team of advisors, visit www.belleair.evrealestate.com.
About Engel & Völkers
Tampa Bay area Engel & Völkers shops rank as a Top Workplace, three years in a row, by the Tampa Bay Times. Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading service companies specialized in the brokerage of premium residential property, commercial real estate, and yachts. Engel & Völkers offers both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of services. To learn more about Engel & Völkers South Tampa and its team of advisors, visit www.southtampa.evrealestate.com. To learn more about Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and its team of advisors, visit ww.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com. To learn more about Engel & Völkers Belleair and its team of advisors, visit www.belleair.evrealestate.com.
Categories