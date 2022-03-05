Super Brush LLC Exhibits at AORN Global Surgical Conference & Expo
The Super Brush team will exhibit their foam swabs from March 20-22, 2022, at Booth #6145 in the Ernst N. Morial Convention Center and will be available to explain how including Super Brush foam swabs will increase the value of supplier kits to surgical suites.
Springfield, MA, March 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Super Brush LLC, manufacturer of over 3,000 durable, lint-free, adhesive-free foam swab products, will exhibit at AORN - the largest Perioperative Nurse Conference in the World, to be held this year in New Orleans.
“We are frequently asked how our durable, lint-free foam swabs can be used to an advantage in the surgical suite, and we’re proud to talk about the many ways Super Brush foam swabs can add to the value of a kit,” says Diane Henry, Director of Sales. “For instance, Super Brush foam swabs can be used for application of antiseptics and skin barrier films and can be pre-saturated with fluids for single-use application. In addition, our foam swabs are manufactured without adhesives so that they do not include contaminating chemicals.”
Super Brush LLC has manufactured their foam swabs in the USA for over 65 years. Super Brush’s quality system is certified to ISO 13485:2016 and their manufacturing facility is FDA registered.
For more information on the benefits of Super Brush foam swabs, visit Booth #6145 at AORN March 20 through 22, at the Ernst N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans.
About Super Brush
Super Brush LLC specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of foam swabs for application of antiseptics, skin protectants and topicals, and for precision cleaning of surgical ports, surfaces, and devices. From medical applicators to cleanroom-compatible swabs, Super Brush provides industries with technically advanced foam swabs for precision cleaning of laboratory equipment and delicate surfaces, for collecting samples, removing excess materials, applying lubricants, solvents, adhesives, topical antiseptics, and a host of other solutions. ISO 13485:2016 certified, FDA registered
Contact
Michael Lecrenski
4135431442
www.superbrush.com
mlecrenski@superbrush.com
