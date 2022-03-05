Robert T. Anderson Jr. Earns Circle of Legends Award
Robert T. Anderson Jr. of RE/MAX Alliance Group Earns RE/MAX Circle of Legends Award.
Siesta Key, FL, March 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Robert T. Anderson Jr. has received the RE/MAX Circle of Legends Award, which honors highly successful agents who have completed at least 10 years of service with the company and earned more than $10 million in RE/MAX commissions.
“It’s a tremendous honor to receive this prestigious award,” said Anderson. “As a real estate agent with RE/MAX Alliance Group, I’m fully committed to giving my clients the most rewarding real estate experience possible. I’m extremely proud to be a Circle of Legends Award winner and thankful to be surrounded by a supportive team who continues to encourage me to raise the bar in real estate.”
A tenured real estate professional, Anderson has been a part of the RE/MAX family in Sarasota for more than 20 years. His accomplishments include the RE/MAX Chairman’s Club Award, Hall of Fame Award, and recently the Lifetime Achievement Award. He has attained the highest RE/MAX performance targets, ranking in the top 10 of an estimated 100,000 RE/MAX agents in the United States.
Anderson earned a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Finance and General Management from the University of Minnesota, and a bachelor’s degree in Business from the University of South Florida, Tampa Campus.
He is based in the RE/MAX Alliance Group Siesta Key office at 5221 Ocean Boulevard, Sarasota, Florida 34243, and can be reached at (941) 350-8671.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #1 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
