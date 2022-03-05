Cyber Institute a Named Signatory of the United Nations Civil Society Declaration
New York, NY, March 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- At the United Nation’s 60th Session of the Commission for Social Development at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, the Cyber Institute became a signatory of the UN Civil Society Declaration (https://ngosocialdevelopment.files.wordpress.com/2022/02/final-signatures-for-civilsocietydeclaration2022-eng.docx.pdf). The Commission for Social Development has been the key UN body in charge of the follow-up and implementation of the Copenhagen Declaration and Programme of Action. The Commission is the advisory body responsible for the social development pillar of global development. Cyber Institute committed to providing their organization's support to the Commission's Priority Themes Number 3, “Build towards a green recovery: decent jobs, green transition” to promote decent work, education, and upskilling, with a focus on women and all workers in at-risk industries and Number 4, "Bridge the digital divide to access fundamental rights" to promote the importance of prioritizing digital literacy training to reduce the digital divide and to ensuring emerging technologies such as Blockchain, Quantum Computing, and Artificial Intelligence adopt an ethical code to avoid the perpetuation of abusive practices through new technologies.
About Cyber Institute
Cyber Institute is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and international NGO that advises government and industry on matters related to cyber policy, pathways into the workforce, and cyber education curriculum. Our vision is to ensure a safer and more inclusive cyber world. Our mission is to increase access to education, employment, and workforce development to ensure they will have greater career opportunities while also empowering them to safeguard our digital world. By increasing access to education, employment, and workforce development, we believe the communities we serve will have greater opportunities for self-determination and self-reliance. Reach us at info@cyber-institute.org and find us at https://www.cyber-institute.org.
Contact
Taylor Rodriguez Vance
Executive Director
5 Union Square West, Suite 1124
New York, NY 10003
800-357-8315 or 646-598-6534
