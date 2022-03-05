GeoComm Joins the Esri ArcGIS Marketplace with GeoComm Indoor Maps
St. Cloud, MN, March 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- GeoComm, the Public Safety Location Intelligence® leader and a Esri Partner Network Platinum partner, now has GeoComm Indoor Maps, a GIS location intelligence service, available on the Esri ArcGIS Marketplace.
The ArcGIS Marketplace is a curated digital geospatial channel of system ready apps, content, solutions, and professional services from Esri’s ecosystem of partners for ArcGIS users to identify and discover additional resources for ArcGIS software.
GeoComm Indoor Maps empower public safety agencies with a visual representation of indoor spaces for key buildings in their response areas which aids in improved situational awareness and reduces response times. An address point on a map with no additional structure information provides little indoor location context to call takers and first responders. Indoor maps are the next level of precise location information.
GeoComm was designated an ArcGIS Marketplace provider by earning the ArcGIS System Ready Specialty, as well as services and solutions that utilize ArcGIS software. This designation is for partners that are keeping pace with Esri technology; have industry expertise; offer solutions, services, or content based on the latest Esri software releases; and help users make smart decisions using ArcGIS.
Mike King, director of emergency communications solutions at Esri said, “We welcome GeoComm to the ArcGIS Marketplace. GeoComm has a long-standing history of providing public safety with innovative GIS solutions and services. Those emergency service providers now have direct access to a simple method to submit source data from building owners/operator which can be converted into geo-referenced indoor maps.”
To view GeoComm Indoor Maps in the Esri ArcGIS Marketplace visit https://www.esri.com/en-us/arcgis-marketplace/listing/services/3068a563136745d491c1b4c966e2da61 To learn more about GeoComm’s partnership with Esri visit https://geocomm.com/esripartnership/
About Esri: Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations globally and in over 200,000 institutions in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofits, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.
About GeoComm: GeoComm, provider of Public Safety Location Intelligence®, has a national reputation as a leading provider of public safety GIS systems. These systems route emergency calls to the appropriate 9-1-1 call center, map the caller’s location on a call taker or dispatcher map, and guide emergency responders to the scene of the accident on mobile displays within police, fire, and ambulance vehicles. Over the last 26 years, GeoComm has grown to serve local, regional, statewide, and military agencies in forty-nine states, helping keep more than 100 million people safe. In addition, in 2021 our statewide NG9-1-1 GIS project footprint has expanded to include seventeen statewide projects across the country. To learn more about GeoComm and our Public Safety Location Intelligence platform visit www.geocomm.com.
