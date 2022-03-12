Femometer Donates Medical Equipment to NGOs Across U.S.
Hangzhou, China, March 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Femometer, a division of Lollipop Technology Hangzhou Co. Ltd. donates over 5,000 thermometers to a number of NGOs based in the U.S. to support medical supply shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The list of NGOs who received donations includes CURE International, Food For The Poor, Famidi Administrations, St. Louis Help, MedWish International and Brother's Brother Pittsburgh. The thermometers were shipped to the organizations from the companies warehouse base in L.A.
Company CEO Adam Xiaodu says, "We try to do our part and help with relief as much as we can to those who can use it the most. We trust the organizations we partnered with are able to find a great use for these tools."
The thermometers donated are Femometer's brand of infrared and digital thermometers. These thermometers are medically certified and made with the highest quality and technology, which allows for easy color-coded tracking. The infrared model allows for temperature tracking of both a room and an object.
Co-Founder Jason Wu says, "After hearing about the situations of struggle going on around the world, we wanted to help those communities and organizations who are often forgotten. We decided to reach to many NGOs about the donations, and whoever was willing to accept the medical supplies, received them. We are happy to be part of this initiative."
Femometer is an application created by Lollipop Technology Hangzhou Co. Ltd. which specializes in services and products related to pregnancy, reproductive, and fertility health and wellness. The company produces a range of products to work in conjunction with the application for fertility tracking, daily temperature tracking, and more. The most popular products are the Vinca BBT Thermometer and Ivy LH Hormone tracker. The app is designed to make period, pregnancy, and fertility health tracking easy and convenient, with auto-generated charting that uses smart technology to detect your most fertile days and ovulation window and assist you on your pregnancy journey. There are also lessons, community boards, and full interaction guiding users with health questions and education.
About
Femometer is a digital period and ovulation tracker, which allows users to make use of the period calendar, ovulation tracker, and fertility calculator, and track their progress using a fertility calendar, and automated graphs and curves. Femometer is an app based on a division of Lollipop Technology (Hangzhou) Co. Ltd., a technology-based company, working in the field of wellness and health.
The company was founded in 2014 and has since branched its application services to products in women's health and fertility tracking, with products like BBT Thermometers, LH Hormone trackers, and supplements. The company's main goal and mission is to provide knowledge, resources, products, and accessibility for all aspects of reproductive and fertility health. The team at Femometer is dedicated to education, accessibility and creating an inclusive atmosphere where the shame and stigma of infertility and pregnancy difficulties is banished. Femometer is for anyone who wants to take steps to listen, care and take control of their bodies.

