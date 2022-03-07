88.5 FM to Host a 24-Hour Celebration for Women’s Day
Northridge, CA, March 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Independent 88.5 FM radio station presents Wonder Women, a 24-hour celebration featuring only female artists for International Women’s Day on March 8, 2022. From singer-songwriter, alternative, soul to funk and beyond, the station will be appreciating women trailblazers spanning many music genres.
Kicking off Women's History Month, this day will be a great opportunity for listeners to hear new voices and learn about different women musicians and their work. The diverse genres of music will capture the voices of women from all different journeys and cultures.
"International Women's Day recognizes and honors women for their contributions to the world, so what better way to do that than to celebrate the work that female musicians pour their heart and soul into every day?” said 88.5 FM Marketing and Promotions Director & morning show co-host, Jet Raksin.
“Wonder Women on 88.5 FM is to do just that: celebrate these artists' extraordinary talent, hard work, and dedication to their craft, while sharing their work with our listeners, especially if they've never heard their music before,” said Raksin.
Join 88.5 FM to celebrate and honor these women by tuning into the station this Women’s Day. Also, make sure to keep listening all throughout the month for big news to come in the spirit of female empowerment for the station.
About 88.5 FM
88.5 FM is a combined effort of California State University, Northridge (CSUN) and Saddleback College, which began simulcasting as 88.5 FM in October 2017, linking the Los Angeles County- and Orange County-based signals. The station’s Triple-A programming is available on the KCSN and KSBR 88.5 HD1 channels, via the 88.5 app, and online at www.885FM.org.
