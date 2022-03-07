Wisdom Proudly Announces the 3rd Edition of Its Much Awaited Global Biocontrol Summit - a 2-Day Strategic Discussion with Experts on Commercialisation and Regulations

The 3rd edition of Wisdom’s acclaimed Global Biocontrol Summit will be held on 11 – 12 May 2022, virtually. The event will welcome senior industry representatives and stakeholders for open discussions and knowledge sharing on the commercialisation of bioproducts amid the growing market demands and regulations.