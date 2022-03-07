Wisdom Proudly Announces the 3rd Edition of Its Much Awaited Global Biocontrol Summit - a 2-Day Strategic Discussion with Experts on Commercialisation and Regulations
The 3rd edition of Wisdom’s acclaimed Global Biocontrol Summit will be held on 11 – 12 May 2022, virtually. The event will welcome senior industry representatives and stakeholders for open discussions and knowledge sharing on the commercialisation of bioproducts amid the growing market demands and regulations.
London, United Kingdom, March 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The 3rd edition will look into the latest developments in the biocontrol industry, along with the regions that are claiming the largest market shares, opening up lucrative opportunities for businesses. Experts from biocontrol, biostimulant and biofertilizer sectors across the globe will share their views and perspectives on the crucial role of biocontrol products in sustainable agriculture and how to overcome the long-standing challenges in the industry.
The summit will feature interesting panel discussions, insightful sessions, and informative presentations to provide a comprehensive understanding of the current market dynamics and, also, how the innovations and technologies are propelling the industry forward. There will also be premium networking opportunities for companies to connect with key industry players for business collaborations.
This 2-day summit will count on 9 advisory members and 20+ expert speakers from leading global organisations including CSIC, Andermatt Madumbi, Bio Nativa SpA, Atlántica Agrícola, BioConsortia, Inc, Biovegen, INBIOAR-Global (BVI), CropG1 Agro Research & Development Pvt. Ltd, and many more.
Key Topics:
Global analysis of the biocontrol market; current drivers and future trends.
Building a successful regulatory framework for the commercialisation of bioproducts.
Innovation and new technologies impacting the biocontrol sector.
Latest advancements in research and development.
Funding and investment opportunities for SMEs.
Methodology, product evaluation and application, and getting products to market.
Sustainability – crops, products, environment, and the role of biocontrol products in sustainable agriculture.
Application of bioproducts by farmers.
Wisdom’s 3rd Global Biocontrol Summit will provide an incredible platform to gather crucial industry knowledge and expand business connections. The Early Bird offer will be valid till 16 March for special discounts on registrations. For more information, visit the official website at global-biocontrol.com.
Contact
Nandini Madda
+37052045847
https://global-biocontrol.com/
