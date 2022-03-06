A New UK Bicarb Free Deodorants for Sensitive Skin
Introducing a 100% safe natural bicarb free deodorant to give you long-lasting, safe and effective protection.
Faringdon, United Kingdom, March 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Stop putting chemicals onto your skin today.
Traditional underarm deodorants contain an array of chemicals, including aluminium, parabens and butane that can possibly lead to diseases ranging from various skin allergies to some cancers, and even a higher risk of Alzheimer's.
Using a natural bicarb free deodorant is a safe way of ensuring you smell good, but without the need for harsh and possibly damaging chemicals. Many conventional deodorants and antiperspirants sold in supermarkets and high street chemists contain aluminium, which prevents perspiration, and can block and clog pores leading to skin irritation.
The Solid Bar Company, a female-owned UK-based natural and organic skin and hair care specialist, has now formulated chemical-free deodorants to augment their range of natural vegan products.
You have a choice of four naturally scented bicarbonate of soda free, aluminium free and plastic free deodorants that are organic, vegan, cruelty-free with all-natural safe ingredients and UK made for long-lasting protection to leave you smelling fresh all day long.
These new bicarb free deodorants work by inhibiting the growth of odour - causing bacteria; consequently, no nasty chemicals on you and no white marks on your clothes.
So, isn’t it time for you to be safe and go natural?
Rebecca Bennett
The Solid Bar Company
