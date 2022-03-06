Katie’s Pizza’s Hosts Event to Help Feed Ukrainian Refugees
Saint Louis, MO, March 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On March 8, 2022, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria will donate 100% of the proceeds from their Rock Hill and Town & Country locations to World Central Kitchen. Led by Chef Jose Andres, World Central Kitchen is a charity that supports meals for all global humanitarian crises. Currently, the charity is feeding Ukrainian refugees crossing the Polish border.
Both Katie’s Pizza & Pasta locations will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. All proceeds from lunch, dinner, drinks, and curbside pickup will be donated to World Central Kitchen to feed Ukrainian refugees.
To order curbside pickup or make a reservation, visit katiespizzaandpasta(dot)com/.
This cause is close to the hearts of Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s owners, Katie and Ted Collier, as Ted is Ukrainian-American. Ted’s late mother, Nadia, was Ukrainian, born in Kyiv. She fled a similar crisis, escaping the country with her mother when she was four, hidden at the bottom of a cargo ship that landed in Australia, where she received asylum and citizenship as a political refugee. Katie and Ted hold everyone close to their hearts and hope compassion triumphs in these difficult times.
Katie's Pizza & Pasta will still hold their regularly scheduled Giveback Tuesday on March 22nd at their Rock Hill location, supporting The Buddy Fund. Every fourth Tuesday of the month, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria features a local nonprofit organization and donates 100% of profits from the entire day to the charity. To date, they have donated $299,925 to local nonprofit organizations.
About Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria
Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open from Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Curbside pickup, and patio service is also available. To order curbside pickup or make a reservation, please visit www(dot)katiespizzaandpasta(dot)com. To order Katie’s frozen, please visit www(dot)katiespizza(dot)com.
