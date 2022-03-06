Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Poly Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and ADDvise Group, AB
Cross Roads, AL, AL, March 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The seller, Poly Pharmaceuitcals, Inc., is a development and distribution company focusing on generic and OTC pharmaceutical products such as cold, cough, allergy, and pain relief. Over the years, they have developed a portfolio of innovative, safe, and cost-effective medications for patients and caregivers. CEO, Chase Williams, had this to say: “Poly Pharmaceuticals would like to thank Benchmark International and, in particular, Tyler Gonska and Matthew Kekelis for their professional nature in which they vetted potential buyers and facilitated the acquisition of Poly Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to ADDvise Group US, Inc.”
The buyer, ADDvise Group, AB, is a leading global supplier to healthcare and research facilities. The group's subsidiaries are organized into two business areas: Lab and Healthcare. ADDvise shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier. “The Mangold team (representing ADDvise) is very pleased with the cooperation with Benchmark International in the implementation of this transaction. Their team has been very professional, helpful, and efficient throughout the process. We look forward to continuing the work with Benchmark International in the future with new transactions." - Anton Söderqvist, Vice President & Co-Head of Corporate Finance
“Poly Pharm was an extremely attractive business that made a name for themselves in the fragmented OTC pharmaceutical space. The ADDvise group realized what Poly Pharm accomplished and was excited to continue their legacy. It was a pleasure working alongside two great companies.” – Matthew Kekelis, Director, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Enquiries@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International
Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $8.25B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from 14 offices across the world, have assisted thousands of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
