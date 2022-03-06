Notre Dame Vs. Yale Women's Lacrosse to Invade Paradise Coast Sports Complex on March 20
Naples, FL, March 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Paradise Coast Sports Complex, under new management by Sports Facilities Companies, will host a marquee Division I college lacrosse game on March 20, 2022, as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish women take on the Yale Bulldogs women at PCSC Stadium.
Notre Dame-Yale is set for noon EDT, and will be broadcast online via ESPN+. Tickets for Notre Dame vs. Yale lacrosse are on sale now, starting at $15, at PlayParadiseCoast.com.
The Notre Dame-Yale game will be the second Division I lacrosse game at the PCSC Stadium in a month, as the Ohio State-Harvard men played in front of over 2,000 lacrosse fans on Feb. 26. Notre Dame-Yale is scheduled for the PCSC Stadium, a 3,500-seat venue that is one of the cornerstones of the complex.
The fifth-ranked Fighting Irish opened their 2022 campaign with home games against Central Michigan and No. 23 Michigan earlier this month. Notre Dame plays five of its first six contests at home including Northwestern (Feb. 23), Syracuse (Feb. 26), and Virginia (March 6).
Notre Dame is coming off a 2021 campaign in which it finished 11-7 and earned an NCAA Tournament berth. Five Irish were named Inside Lacrosse Preseason All-Americans: Kasey Choma, Madison Ahern, Maddie Howe, Jackie Wolak, and Bridget Deehan.
Among the highlights of Yale’s 2022 schedule includes a game against defending national champion Boston College when the Bulldogs’ season began Feb. 19 at home against Sacred Heart.
The Bulldogs look forward to building on the progress they showed in their most recent season. Yale was 4-2 when the 2020 campaign was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. The Bulldogs were on pace for their most wins in a season (10) since going 11-5 in 2008.
Yale returns 21 players from the 2020 season, including senior defender Kelsey Dunn.
