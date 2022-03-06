For the Second Year, Jerome Dees Jr. of Smart Selling Guru Named One of the Most Influential Executives In The Country

Jerome Dees Jr. has spent the past 20+ years helping others become the best version of who they can be. This month, Nations Restaurant News named Jerome one of the most influential restaurant executives in the country for the 2nd year in a row, according to their readers. When asked, Jerome shared, "If this is an indication of the lives I have positively impacted, I am humbled and even more excited to do more moving forward."