For the Second Year, Jerome Dees Jr. of Smart Selling Guru Named One of the Most Influential Executives In The Country
Jerome Dees Jr. has spent the past 20+ years helping others become the best version of who they can be. This month, Nations Restaurant News named Jerome one of the most influential restaurant executives in the country for the 2nd year in a row, according to their readers. When asked, Jerome shared, "If this is an indication of the lives I have positively impacted, I am humbled and even more excited to do more moving forward."
San Francisco, CA, March 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Jerome Dees Jr., author of the upcoming book "Leadership Can Be Simple" and host of the podcast "The Smart Selling Guru" was named one of the most influential restaurant executives in the country, according to Nation’s Restaurant News readers for the 2nd year in a row.
In addition to operating SSG (Smart Selling Guru), Jerome has also operated as the VP of Sales for multiple organizations which he led each to record-breaking sales & had significant impact on organizational cultures.
When asked, Jerome shared, "This feels like deja vu. After being honored last year, it encouraged me to do more for the community. I currently support 6 different non-profits and am proud of the work I do to support young entrepreneurs. I do what I can to have an impact, not to be recognized, but I treasure having my actions shared and hopefully encouraging others to do more!"
Jerome is available to speak at your next conference or workshop and help leaders support their internal customers.
In addition to operating SSG (Smart Selling Guru), Jerome has also operated as the VP of Sales for multiple organizations which he led each to record-breaking sales & had significant impact on organizational cultures.
When asked, Jerome shared, "This feels like deja vu. After being honored last year, it encouraged me to do more for the community. I currently support 6 different non-profits and am proud of the work I do to support young entrepreneurs. I do what I can to have an impact, not to be recognized, but I treasure having my actions shared and hopefully encouraging others to do more!"
Jerome is available to speak at your next conference or workshop and help leaders support their internal customers.
Contact
Smart Selling GuruContact
Danielle Lucas
408-712-5627
smartselling.guru
Danielle Lucas
408-712-5627
smartselling.guru
Categories