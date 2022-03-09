EPI Awarded PDG’s Citibung Data Centers Two New TIA-942 Rated-3 Design Certifications
Jakarta, Indonesia, March 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- EPI recently awarded Princeton Digital Group’s JC1 and JC2 data centers the TIA-942 Rated-3 Design Certifications. PDG’s JC1 and JC2 are in Citibung, the new cloud data center hub in east Jakarta area, set up by Indonesia government to advance Jakarta’s technological landscape.
The TIA-942 Rated-3 Certifications validate the concurrent maintainability of its infrastructure design, and JC1 and JC2’s ability to undergo any planned maintenance without shutdown, fully supporting customers’ mission critical operations 24x7.
This is part of PDG’s aggressive roadmap to complete the TIA-942 Rated-3 facility certifications for all its data centers in Indonesia by 2022. JC2 is PDG’s newest data center with state-of-the-art design delivering a PUE of ≤1.4. JC1 and JC2 combined will be able to offer 35MW capacity and 34650 m2 total floor area.
According to Stephanus Tumbelaka, Princeton Digital Group’s Managing Director of Indonesia, “PDG is fully committed to serve the market’s explosive growth and demand for world-class quality of service. Our Indonesia team is determined to provide the highest level of quality services as we embrace PDG’s vision to be the market leader in this region. We are grateful for the continuous support from EPI on our journey to achieve our goals.”
According to Edward van Leent, Chairman & CEO, EPI Group of Companies, “It is my pleasure to award the two TIA-942 design certificates to PDG. They have demonstrated commitment to ensure the infrastructure designs are fully compliant to the TIA-942 Rated-3 requirement. It is our pleasure to work with the professional team in PDG. We wish them lots of success.”
The TIA-942 Rated-3 Certifications validate the concurrent maintainability of its infrastructure design, and JC1 and JC2’s ability to undergo any planned maintenance without shutdown, fully supporting customers’ mission critical operations 24x7.
This is part of PDG’s aggressive roadmap to complete the TIA-942 Rated-3 facility certifications for all its data centers in Indonesia by 2022. JC2 is PDG’s newest data center with state-of-the-art design delivering a PUE of ≤1.4. JC1 and JC2 combined will be able to offer 35MW capacity and 34650 m2 total floor area.
According to Stephanus Tumbelaka, Princeton Digital Group’s Managing Director of Indonesia, “PDG is fully committed to serve the market’s explosive growth and demand for world-class quality of service. Our Indonesia team is determined to provide the highest level of quality services as we embrace PDG’s vision to be the market leader in this region. We are grateful for the continuous support from EPI on our journey to achieve our goals.”
According to Edward van Leent, Chairman & CEO, EPI Group of Companies, “It is my pleasure to award the two TIA-942 design certificates to PDG. They have demonstrated commitment to ensure the infrastructure designs are fully compliant to the TIA-942 Rated-3 requirement. It is our pleasure to work with the professional team in PDG. We wish them lots of success.”
Contact
EPIContact
Paige Fong
+65 – 6733 5900
www.epi-ap.com
Paige Fong
+65 – 6733 5900
www.epi-ap.com
Categories