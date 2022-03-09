The Professional Employer Organization for Franchises®, INFINITI HR, Sponsors #IFA2022 Annual Convention February 26-March 1, 2022
San Diego, CA, March 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- INFINITI HR, the Professional Employer Organization for Franchises® will create community, power opportunity, and transform tomorrow at the 2022 IFA Annual Convention. IFA’s Annual Convention will be live from the San Diego Convention Center February 26th through March 1st with more than 190 educational and networking sessions. The Annual Convention from the International Franchise Association is the largest and most relevant convention for franchising, bringing in thousands of franchise professionals and leaders of industry from around the world.
Attendees of #IFA2022 will hear from former NBA superstar, philanthropist and entrepreneur Shaquille O’Neal who owns a bevy of franchise restaurants. The convention keeps attendees abreast of challenges facing the franchise industry and new opportunities that will help lead to growth trends.
Attendees of #IFA2022 will meet with leading franchise professionals at the INFINITI HR booth to learn more about new programs designed to cut labor cost and mitigate employer liability. As The Professional Employer Organization for Franchises® and sponsor of franchising’s premier annual event, INFINITI HR will offer new innovative workforce solutions to chart the future of franchising, such as Joint-Employer Liability Insurance, Cyber Liability Insurance, Recruitment Process Outsourcing, and Compliance-as-a-Service.
Throughout #IFA2022, the diverse cohort of franchisors and franchisees serviced by INFINITI HR will be represented by Senior Vice President Daniel Mormino. With two decades of leadership in the franchise industry, Mormino is awarded the highest honors for professional excellence and is recognized as one of the world’s leading franchise executives. As a Certified Franchise Executive and a Certified Master Hotel Supplier, Mormino is the first PEO executive to sit on the Supplier Forum Advisory Board of the International Franchise Association (IFA).
“INFINITI HR is delighted to sponsor #IFA2022, and we are humbled to serve as the preferred supplier to many of the most innovative brands throughout the world,” Mormino said. “INFINITI HR will provide the workforce solutions needed for franchisors to protect the integrity of their brands, while empowering franchisees of all sizes to gain an innate competitive advantage in their respective territories. Together, we will continue to protect, enhance, and promote franchises,” Mormino said.
Mormino is a graduate in Franchise Management from Georgetown University and is an alumnus of Stanford University Graduate School of Business.
About IFA
The IFA is the world’s oldest and largest organization representing franchising worldwide. IFA’s mission is to protect, enhance, and promote franchising through government relations, public relations, and educational programs. The IFA Annual Convention is the largest annual event in franchising.
About INFINITI HR
INFINITI HR is the home for industry-leading top talent and proud to be recognized as "The Professional Employer Organization for Franchises®." Ranked "Best PEO for Franchises in 2022," INFINITI HR is a customizable PEO by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs. Franchisors and franchisees allocate their total labor burden to INFINITI HR for one service, providing units of all sizes the competitive advantage of a large enterprise, with access to state-specific HR management, True-Group Fortune 500® Level Benefits, workers’ compensation insurance, EPLI, cyber liability insurance, joint-employer liability insurance and recruitment process outsourcing designed to attract and retain top talent while providing predictability and stability to labor cost in changing times.
