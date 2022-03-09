GeoComm Receives New Collaboration Award at Esri Partner Conference for Exceptional Achievement
Saint Cloud, MN, March 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- GeoComm received the New Collaboration Award at the 2022 Esri Partner Conference (EPC) held in Palm Springs, California March 5–7, 2022. This award was presented to GeoComm for their innovative technical and business collaboration with Esri and with their business partners.
GeoComm’s Public Safety Location Intelligence® Platform puts the right location data, on the right map, for the right people at the right time to enhance public safety emergency response. GeoComm is an Esri Platinum Partner in the Esri Partner Network and has produced many products and services built on the ArcGIS system that help 9-1-1 authorities build and maintain locally authoritative GIS data for 9-1-1, respond to 9-1-1 calls for service faster, route 9-1-1 calls based on location, and validate locations used by 9-1-1 and Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) systems.
Esri is the global leader in location intelligence with a network of over 2700 partners around the world. EPC awards recognize partners that have demonstrated innovative and creative ways to solve complex problems by using Esri’s ArcGIS software and those who have done exceptional work in advancing geographic information systems (GIS) technology. GeoComm was one of 26 Esri partners that received an achievement award at the conference.
“Esri congratulates GeoComm on their 2022 EPC award in recognition of their innovative work leveraging ArcGIS software,” said Robert Laudati, Director of Global Partners and Alliances at Esri. “We are proud to partner with GeoComm to foster the use of GIS technology in support of our mutual customers.”
“GeoComm is honored to be receiving this award from Esri, a longtime partner. This relationship has enabled us to provide innovative and effective solutions to our customers. Our partnership has been built on integrity and a common goal of providing customers with industry leading public safety GIS solutions,” John Bryant GeoComm President and CEO.
About Esri: Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations globally and in over 200,000 institutions in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofits, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.
About GeoComm: GeoComm, provider of Public Safety Location Intelligence®, serves local, regional, statewide, and military agencies in forty-nine states, helping keep more than 100 million people safe. Over the last 26 years, GeoComm’s public safety GIS systems have routed emergency calls to the appropriate 9-1-1 call centers, mapped the callers’ location on tactical emergency response mapping displays, and guided emergency responders to incident scenes on in-vehicle mapping and navigation applications within police, fire, and ambulance vehicles. In addition, in 2021 our statewide NG9-1-1 GIS project footprint has expanded to include 17 statewide projects across the country. To learn more about GeoComm and our Public Safety Location Intelligence offerings visit www.geocomm.com.
