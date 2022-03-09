Announcing 2nd Annual Assured PNT Summit
The 2022 Assured PNT Summit will take place May 11-12 in National Harbor, MD.
National Harbor, MD, March 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute is proud to announce the 2nd Annual Assured PNT Summit, occurring this May 11-12 in National Harbor, MD. This year’s Summit will explore the nation’s civil, commercial, and military infrastructures that depend on GPS and GNSS and efforts to develop alternative and complementary sources of PNT for a more varied, robust defense.
As the U.S continues to rely more heavily on PNT systems, specifically GPS and GNSS, a disruption or degradation of the service could significantly disrupt the proper functioning of our financial, health, electrical grid, transportation, and military operations. This summit will bring together members of the Military Services, DoD, Federal Government, Industry, and Academia in a “Town-Hall” style forum to discuss the modernization of the PNT enterprise to strengthen U.S. national defense. Attendees at this year’s event will have the unique opportunity to discuss, ask questions, and share comments on how to deliver navigational warfare capabilities to combatant commanders, build anti-jamming satellites and GPS signals, pursue modular open systems architectures for interoperability, and strengthening the resiliency of the PNT enterprise.
The 2022 Assured PNT Summit will feature senior-level speakers including:
- John Sherman, SIS, Chief Information Officer, DoD
- Harold W. Martin III, SES, Director, National Coordination Office for Space-Based Positioning, Navigation, and Timing
- William Nelson, SES, Director, APNT CFT, Army Futures Command
- Karen Van Dyke, Director, PNT, Department of Transportation
- Col. Eric Felt, USSF, Director, Space Vehicles Directorate, AFRL
- James Platt, Director, Strategic Defense Initiatives, DHS
Topics to be covered at the Summit Include:
- DOT Efforts to Deliver Secure, Resilient Civil PNT Systems for Navigation and Transportation.
- Providing Oversight to Deliver the Military Advantage in PNT-Enabled Operations.
- Modernizing the Development of APNT to Ensure Operational Mobility for Soldiers in Denied, Degraded Environments.
- Fostering Collaboration Among Federal Government and DOD to Strengthen the Resilience of the PNT Enterprise.
- Managing Risk and Boosting Resilient PNT for Homeland Security.
- Ensuring Uncontested Air Force Dominance with Advanced Space Technologies.
- And much more.
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Luis Hernandez at lhernandez@dsigroup.org, (201) 918-3478.
Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Assured PNT Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://pnt.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802.
