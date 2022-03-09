BYD Battery-Electric Truck Customers Now Eligible for California Incentive Program
Los Angeles, CA, March 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- BYD announced that buyers of BYD’s line of “Hard at Work™” battery-electric trucks are eligible for funds through the California Air Resources Board (CARB) Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP).
For electric truck customers, BYD’s Class 6 models 6F and 6R are eligible for $85,000 while the Class 8 models 8R and 8TT are eligible for $120,000.
This year’s HVIP program includes a set aside of $75 million specifically for drayage vehicles.
“BYD trucks are at work every day across the United States moving freight at ports and railyards, making deliveries and collecting refuse,” said Michael Stafford, BYD director of Business Development. “We’re proud to offer this important incentive to our customers who want to electrify their fleets with the safest and most reliable battery electric trucks on the market.”
Battery Electric Trucks are clean and quiet, with fewer moving parts and less vibration than traditional trucks that rely on fossil fuels. BYD’s proprietary electric motors provide superior performance over conventional truck motors and create a clean and safe work environment for drivers to maximize throughput.
Voucher amounts can be increased by an additional 10% if the vehicles are domiciled in a disadvantaged community.
The chassis of any vehicle receiving an HVIP voucher must be titled and licensed in California, and the vehicle must be California-registered.
BYD’s Lancaster, California manufacturing facility employs hundreds of men and women including members of the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers Union (SMART), Local 105. Our Community Benefits Agreement includes a commitment to hire veterans, single parents and the formerly incarcerated.
About BYD
The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, the world’s leading electric vehicle company, is dedicated to creating a “total solution.” Globally, BYD has committed to corporate social responsibility, deeply monitoring our supply chain in terms of human rights, environmental safety, hazardous substance control and intellectual property rights. We only select suppliers who share our commitment to just labor practices, human rights standards and the environment.
For more information, please visit https://byd.com/ or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.
Contact: Jim Skeen/media relations specialist at jim.skeen@byd.com/661-436-0513
