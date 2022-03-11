VR Company Donates Oculus Headsets to BYU-Hawaii Business Students
Future House Studios, a Utah based VR animation company, recently teamed up with BYU-Hawaii to help students take advantage of new opportunities the Metaverse provides for business.
Pleasant Grove, UT, March 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- (BYUH) recently received a generous donation that will help students find business opportunities in the Metaverse. Utah-based Future House Studios (FHS), a Metaverse creation company, supplied VR headsets which are being used in an exciting new project.
The Oculus Quest 2 headsets were gifted to the Willes Center of Entrepreneurship at Brigham Young University–Hawaii and are being used in classes and in partnership with FHS.
”Much of the metaverse is yet to be imagined. We want to play a part and help bring those fresh innovative minds into it as early as possible to develop the future. Much of what goes into understanding the Metaverse and how we can use it comes from experiencing it,” said Adam Sidwell, Founder and CEO of FHS.
“From the outside it's easy to write off as just another fanatical idea, a new piece of tech that is big now but destined to be forgotten. But once you start to use it you begin to understand the potential of what can be done and how much bigger it can be. I have a special connection with BYU-Hawaii and would love for their students to have this opportunity,” said Sidwell.
According to CNN, “The metaverse refers to the concept of new entertainment supplied by virtual reality devices that promise to usher in a new wave of business on the internet.”
In addition to the donation, an employee at FHS is a guest lecturer in the class, Dakota Vincent, a BYUH graduate and an employee at FHS, is a volunteer for the project.
The Willes Center of International Entrepreneurship at BYU - Hawaii has several projects as part of their ENTR 201R Leadership Practicum class. However, the Metaverse project is by far a student favorite.
It’s a unique opportunity students say they can’t get anywhere else. “It’s so awesome! I don’t know of any projects like this happening at other universities, but if I had to guess I’d say there’s only a handful. I’ve loved virtual reality for a while now, and being able to learn how to use it in the Metaverse and explore its potential is super exciting,” said Sam Miyahara, a senior at BYU-Hawaii majoring in Business.
Vincent is teaching the students the basics of content creation in the metaverse as they explore the experimental aspects of Oculus technology. Paul Wilson, an Assistant Professor of Entrepreneurship at BYUH, then works with students to explore possible business models. Wilson has been working in app development and digital marketing for over two decades, came up with the idea.
“Technology, business, and academia can work in great synergy when done properly. We want our students to expand their horizons. I believe they have a unique opportunity to make a positive impact on the world by utilizing these tools in ethical yet creative ways,” said Wilson.
Since its beginnings in 1968, Virtual Reality has grown, but has now rocket launched into the lives of people worldwide. Because BYU-Hawaii represents 70 different countries in their student body of about 3,200, they are in the perfect position to educate and be leaders of applying VR on a global level.
It gives them an advantage as companies start creating positions and new opportunities to apply the Metaverse. For example, Disney recently announced an executive who will be in charge of the company’s metaverse strategy.*
This may be the first class that capitalizes on using the metaverse in business. “I’ve never heard of anything like this being done before. It’s thrilling because the only limit to what we can build is our imaginations. We’re so fortunate that Future House Studios facilitated this opportunity for us through their generous donation,” said Eli Clark, a senior majoring in business management.
To learn more about the Willes Center’s Virtual Reality Project and other projects, please visit (https://willescenter.byuh.edu/projects/resources/).
Additionally to learn more about Future House Studios and their involvement in building the Metaverse, please visit (https://www.futurehousestudios.com/).
* Source https://www.cnbc.com/2022/02/15/disney-appoints-executive-to-lead-metaverse-development.html
Contact
Future House StudiosContact
Dakota Vincent
949-872-9665
https://www.futurehousestudios.com/
