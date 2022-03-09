Evolv Business Development Center Introduces Its 2nd Sustainable Business Initiative 2-Day Workshop in Ontario, California, March 26-27, 2022
This 2 day workshop is designed to give small business owners a competitive advantage.
Ontario, CA, March 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Evolv Business Development Center is proud to announce its 2nd Sustainable Business Initiative 2-day workshop to small business owners that will allow them to create a blueprint that will increase value and self-sustainability for their businesses. Participants will receive supportive resources, innovative systems, technology and operational procedures that will keep their business running effectively. Participants get access to tools and strategies that will “pandemic proof” their company.
The event will be held at Ampac Businss Capital, 3110 B Inland Empire Boulevard, Ontario, CA 91764 from 8:30 am - 4:00 pm.
The cost for this 2 day workshop is $499. Lunch will be provided.
The sponsors for this event are:
The Black Chamber of Commerce Inland Empire along with the County of San Bernardino, Tammy Martin-Ryles, President.
Start Empire Wire - Verious Smith III - Founder and Media Sponsor.
Upon completion of the Workshop, the participant will have the necessary tools to propel their business to the next level.
Robyn Mancell
909-231-8785
https://evolvbiz.org
