Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Ray Engineering, Inc. and Madrid CPWG
Norcross, GA, March 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Ray Engineering is a multi-disciplinary consulting firm specializing in civil, structural, and forensic engineering services. The company focuses on all facets of construction projects and serves both commercial and residential clients. Ray Engineering is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.
Madrid CPWG was created through the 2019 merger of CPWG Engineering, Inc. and Madrid Engineering Group, Inc. The company provides a range of engineering services, including civil engineering, surveying and mapping, transportation roadway design, construction engineering inspection, and geotechnical engineering. The company has offices throughout Florida, as well as a presence in Branson, Missouri.
Of the combination, Benchmark International Transaction Director, William Sullivan, noted, “Ray Engineering immediately provides a range of both complementary and enhancing offerings to acquirer Madrid CPWG’s expansive list of best-in-class services. The acquisition gives the buyer key incremental expansion in its core Southeast US footprint while providing Ray Engineering the opportunity to contribute to further growth via clear synergies.”
About Benchmark International
Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $8.25B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from 14 offices across the world, have assisted thousands of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.
