Local Hens Introduces New Egg Packaging Designed to Help Small Farmers
Colorful design will connect consumers to where the eggs come from via QR code.
Seattle, WA, March 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Local Hens and the Egg Carton Store are excited to launch a new hybrid egg carton that gives small farmers a competitive edge with spunky graphics, digital connectivity, and a hyper-local focus. The carton will hit shelves in Spring 2022.
The new Local Hens carton connects consumers to the local farm providing the eggs by using a QR code that links directly to the farm’s online profile, including website, social media accounts and more. This feature will help small farms compete more directly against larger agribusiness concerns.
“The colorful design will be immediately recognizable as a ‘local’ option on a national level,” said Bill Swanson, Local Hens/Egg Carton Store co-found and CEO.
“This carton is a designed to be a highly competitive, yet affordable, packaging option for farmers to grow and expand their businesses. Consumers will be able to keep dollars in their local community and find healthy, truly local eggs.”
