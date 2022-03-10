KIB Partners with Abbott Laboratories for Tree Planting Volunteers Replant Trees Damaged by Winter Storms
Irving, TX, March 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- If you stroll along O’Connor Road just north of Highway 183, you are sure to notice a welcome greenery addition to the path. On March 2, Abbott Laboratories employees partnered with Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) and the City of Irving Urban Forestry Team to plant 21 trees, a mix of cedar elm, bur oak, red oak and pecan.
The trees were funded from corporate donations from Northrop Grumman and Mentor Texas. The newly planted trees replaced ash trees in the area, which were irreparably damaged by last year’s prolonged freezing temperatures of the winter storms.
Prior to planting the trees, eight Abbott volunteers received safety instructions from KIB staff, followed by a training from the Irving Urban Forestry Team. Volunteers learned the importance of root preparation, planting at the proper depth, benefits of mulching, and why certain trees were planted in the shadier areas and others in full sun. After training, participants worked in small groups to plant the trees, providing a total of 24 hours of service.
A crew from Irving Community Television Network (ICTN) captured the action of the day’s activities and interviewed volunteers and staff for a feature story.
“Abbott Laboratories is a new partner for us,” said KIB board member Jim Scrivner. “They did an outstanding job today. This is another great example of the partnerships that KIB is so thankful for. We had three different corporate groups contributing to the success of this project, as well as the City of Irving Parks and Recreation and Communications departments. The end result is an even more beautiful walkway for our residents to enjoy.”
Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/KIB or call (972) 721-2175.
