Five BAM Family Law Attorneys Listed in Colorado Super Lawyers® 2022
BAM Family law announced that five of the Denver firm's attorneys have been listed in Colorado Super Lawyers 2022, all in the Family Law category.
Denver, CO, March 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- BAM Family Law announced today that five of the firm’s attorneys have been named to the 2022 list of Colorado Super Lawyers.
Shareholder Heather Broxterman and Of Counsel Margot Alicks were named to the 2022 list of Colorado Super Lawyers. Shareholders Kyle McFarlane and Steven Visioli, as well as Associate Allison Derschang, were all named to the Colorado Rising Stars 2022® list, which recognizes the state’s top up-and-coming attorneys.
The Super Lawyers list, compiled annually by Super Lawyers magazine, features attorneys in each state, from more than 70 practice areas, who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The patented selection process includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations. The final published list of Colorado Super Lawyers represents no more than five percent of the lawyers in the state.
Rising Stars are attorneys 40 years or younger who have been practicing for 10 years or less. No more than 2.5 percent of the lawyers in the state are named to the Rising Stars list.
The five BAM attorneys have been named to the Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists on multiple occasions and all are recognized in the area of Family Law.
About BAM Family Law (https://bamfamlaw.com/ )
BAM Family Law is a Denver-based family law firm that offers personalized expertise to clients in all areas of domestic relations, from mediation to litigation, including divorce, legal separation, child support and maintenance, parenting responsibilities, parental relocation, domestic abuse, adoption, and much more. BAM strives to serve its clients holistically, offering energy, compassion, and innovation in pursuit of the best possible outcomes, while their team approach optimizes their experienced attorneys’ diverse skills for maximum effectiveness. BAM will be your voice, BAM’s attorneys will have your back, and they will guide you every step of the way
