Otteson Shapiro Attorneys Listed in Colorado Super Lawyers® 2022
Denver-based Otteson Shapiro announced that attorneys Steve Shapiro and Tom Bieging have been listed in Colorado Super Lawyers for the thirteenth consecutive year
Denver, CO, March 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Otteson Shapiro announced today that Partner Steve Shapiro and Of Counsel Tom Bieging have been named to the 2022 list of Colorado Super Lawyers.
Shapiro is listed in Colorado Super Lawyers for his work in Insurance Coverage while Bieging is listed in the Banking category. Both attorneys have been named to the Colorado Super Lawyers list every year since 2010.
The list, compiled annually by Super Lawyers magazine, features attorneys in each state, from more than 70 practice areas, who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The patented selection process includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations.
The result is a comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys. The final published list of Colorado Super Lawyers represents no more than five percent of the lawyers in the state.
About Otteson Shapiro LLP (www.os.law )
With offices in Denver, Colorado and Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas, Otteson Shapiro LLP is a law firm committed to providing its clients with knowledgeable, responsive and cost-effective representation in the areas of financial services, capital markets, securities regulation, mergers and acquisitions, corporate structuring, insolvency, and insurance coverage. Founded in 2001 by former partners of national and regional law firms, the firm provides financial institutions, companies, and individuals with legal counsel in a broad range of commercial litigation, business, and regulatory matters. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized nationally for their industry-leading work.
Andrew Laing
303-894-3130
www.os.law
