Black Belt Community Foundation Announces 2022 Community Grant Cycle
Selma, AL, March 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Black Belt Community Foundation (BBCF) is announcing its 2022 Community Grant Cycle. BBCF is looking for community-based organizations from Bullock, Choctaw, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Perry, Pickens, Sumter, and Wilcox Counties.
BBCF invites organizations based in and serving Alabama’s Black Belt to apply for one-year grants for community-led activities. Grant awards will range from $500 to $5,000. BBCF supports community efforts that will contribute to the strength, innovation, and success of Black Belt citizens and communities. BBCF will invest in organizations engaging Black Belt citizens in addressing the most pressing community needs.
Examples of the kind of projects include but are not limited to the following:
1. Education with a focus on reading literacy, career exploration and Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM).
2. Community Economic Development that builds and strengthens community.
3. COVID-19 Prevention and Intervention
4. Health with a focus on healthy living, nutrition, and physical activities.
5. Mental Health and Counseling Activities
6. Volunteer Fire Department Projects
7. Civic Engagement and Participation (Voter Education, Voter Registration, and Voter Restoration)
8. Childcare and Senior Citizens Programs
9. Criminal Justice Reform and Intervention
10. Recreational Programs
While following the CDC recommendations, BBCF will host five Virtual Grant Seeker’s Workshops for organizations who are interested in applying for a 2022 Community Grant. Attendance at one of the virtual workshops is mandatory to be eligible for a 2022 Community Grant. The Virtual Grant Seeker’s Workshops will be held via Zoom on the following dates:
· Zoom, Monday, March 14th from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm Register: https://bit.ly/314BBCFRegistration
· Zoom, Tuesday, March 15th from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm Register: https://bit.ly/315BBCFRegistration
· Zoom, Thursday, March 17th from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm Register: https://bit.ly/317BBCFRegistration
· Zoom, Tuesday, March 22nd from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm Register: https://bit.ly/322BBCFRegistration
· Zoom, Thursday, March 24th from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm Register: https://bit.ly/324BBCFRegistration
Please contact Christopher Spencer at 205-499-8924 (cspencer@blackbletfound.org) or Erica Williams at 334-874-1126 ext. 111 (ewilliams@blackbeltfound.org) for more information about the workshops. The grant application link will be available at each virtual workshop and Black Belt Community Foundation’s Facebook page.
Grant applications are due on or before 12:00 PM (Noon) Central Time on Monday, April 18,2022.
Follow Black Belt community developments and more online at www.blackbeltfound.org and via social media outlets at BBCF Facebook, Instagram, Youtube Channel, or Twitter.
