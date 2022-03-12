Pensacola FL Music Studio Gulf Coast School of Music is Now Offering Saturday Music Lessons for Adults and Children
Gulf Coast School of Music is now offering music lessons in Pensacola Florida on Saturdays for any adults or children interested in learning how to play guitar, drums, and piano. The Pensacola music lessons are taught in the East Hill music studio by professional music instructors who teach children and adults "the fun way."
Pensacola, FL, March 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Gulf Coast School of Music, 812 E. DeSoto St. is now offering music lessons in Pensacola on Saturdays for those interested in learning how to play guitar, drums, and piano. Previously, music lessons were available only during the week, but beginning in February, GCSOM began offering Saturday music lessons for both adults and children.
The Pensacola music school, located in the historic East Hill neighborhood just off of 9th Avenue, has a team of six professional music instructors who teach children and adults “the fun way” - no books or set curriculum, but tailored to each student’s skill level and interests. Students learn to play or sing the music they enjoy.
“We are excited to announce that we are now open on Saturdays as well, for those students who can’t make it during the week. This is something people have been asking us for, and we are happy to be able to provide it,” said Gulf Coast School of Music owner Jim Brown, who also teaches guitar and ukulele. “We now offer guitar lessons, drum lessons, and piano lessons on Saturdays. Anyone in Pensacola, Gulf Breeze, Milton, Pace, or Cantonment who is interested in music lessons on the weekend can call or email me to get started right away.”
Gulf Coast School of Music in Pensacola offers a unique, low-key approach to music instruction: students “learn to play the fun way,” both individually and as part of a band. Lessons offered are guitar lessons, bass lessons, drums lessons, piano lessons, voice lessons, and ukulele lessons. The school holds annual shows so that students who are ready can perform live, at a real music venue.
Gulf Coast School of Music is open to music students of almost all ages -7 and up - and any skill level, from beginner to advanced. Students can join Gulf Coast School of Music at any time. Adult music lessons, teen music lessons, and music lessons for kids are available Mondays through Thursdays and Saturdays. All music lessons are taught by professional musicians with performing experience, and include guitar lessons, bass lessons, drum lessons, singing lessons, piano lessons, keyboard lessons, organ lessons, synthesizer lessons, and ukulele lessons. The environment is relaxing and no-pressure; the emphasis is on enjoying oneself and playing for the pure pleasure of playing. Lessons are customized for each student’s skill and comfort level. School founder Jim Brown is a professional touring musician with more than 20 years of experience in performing and teaching music.
For more information visit www.GulfCoastSchoolofMusic.com.
Jim Brown
850-207-9795
www.gulfcoastschoolofmusic.com
