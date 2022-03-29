5000 Portfolios Have Been Made on folio.ink Since the Product Launched
After launching in late 2021, Folio.ink users have already created over 6000 folios on its platform. Folio.ink allows users to upload images and automatically creates a polished photo gallery housed in a shareable URL—all without a login. There is no sign-in or membership required to use the free platform.
Princeton, NJ, March 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- "Folio.ink is a straightforward, elegant, design-based solution to a common problem, with tremendous potential," says Michael Connors, founder of Folio.ink. "Think of it as a micro portfolio platform."
Connors also founded the photo website MorgueFile.com, which allows users to share and download free stock photos. He's an advertising industry veteran of 25 years—he built Folio.ink to help him send images assets to his coworkers, and soon realized the many uses for a simplified photo sharing platform.
To use Folio.ink, users open the website on their desktop or mobile devices, drag or tap and upload their images. Folio.ink then creates a presentation deck with a unique url that can be easily shared. The whole process takes 1 click. Users are also given the option to rearrange the image order, delete images, change the theme color and share the presentation by email or text. A special url is provided to return to the gallery to edit at another time. Folios are secure and have an option to be password protected.
About Folio.ink
Folio.ink was created in September 2021 by Michael Connors in Princeton, NJ. Folio.ink was created to be a fast, efficient way to upload and share a collection of images and GIFs in a polished presentation. Folio.ink is available for use now.
