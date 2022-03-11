KIB Partners with CHRIST Church Irving’s "516 Students" Youth Group Group Conducts Cleanup and Makes Birdhouses
Irving, TX, March 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CHRIST Church Irving’s “516 Students” youth group recently partnered with Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) for two service projects. Youth and mentors from the church’s student ministry program collected 80 pounds of trash and recyclables to cleanup a neighborhood near Irving Heights Drive and Grauwyler Road, south of the church. Volunteers also made 15 birdhouses from kits donated by the Parks and Recreation Department for an after-school program at an Irving Recreation Center for children to paint. The combined efforts of these two projects were completed by 25 youth and adult volunteers, resulting in 55 hours of service.
“At Keep Irving Beautiful, we believe that is important to involve people in volunteerism at a young age, so this partnership fits perfectly for both KIB and the student ministry,” said KIB Faith Groups Co-Chair Brian Bunch, who also serves as the student pastor at CHRIST Church. “The young people get a great deal of satisfaction from participating in meaningful, impactful activities which give back to the community. They have conducted several cleanups in the past, but the birdhouse project was a new experience which they also really enjoyed.”
Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/KIB or call (972) 721-2175.
“At Keep Irving Beautiful, we believe that is important to involve people in volunteerism at a young age, so this partnership fits perfectly for both KIB and the student ministry,” said KIB Faith Groups Co-Chair Brian Bunch, who also serves as the student pastor at CHRIST Church. “The young people get a great deal of satisfaction from participating in meaningful, impactful activities which give back to the community. They have conducted several cleanups in the past, but the birdhouse project was a new experience which they also really enjoyed.”
Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/KIB or call (972) 721-2175.
Contact
Keep Irving BeautifulContact
Rick Hose
972-721-2175
http://www.cityofirving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful
Rick Hose
972-721-2175
http://www.cityofirving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful
Categories