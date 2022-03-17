Action For Good, a Do Good Initiative by Elpis at Hideout in Support of Charities and Nonprofit Organisations
Singapore, Singapore, March 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Action For Good is a call to action to Do Good, for organisations and individuals. It is a series of events designed to raise awareness and funds, in support of charities and nonprofit organisations who are doing good. Everyone can make a difference, no matter how small the action. It is the willingness to take that first step that counts.
Action For Good brings together beneficiaries and donors who share a powerful vision to impact change in the world today. It is done through creative ideas, conceptualised and executed by ELPIS @ Hideout Pte. Ltd., a social enterprise who specialises in sustainable fundraising and bringing attention to the social issues affecting the society today.
"Through Action For Good, we hope to build an inclusive society, where tolerance and understanding are forged through partnership, education and taking tangible steps towards change." - Germaine Lim, COO of ELPIS @ Hideout
Eat For Good is Culinary Fundraising. It is a concept designed to use culinary experiences to do good. To kick off the Eat For Good campaign, ELPIS @ Hideout is pleased to collaborate with SG-WEN, the newly minted Singapore Women Entrepreneurs Network under the Singapore Business Federation and Shima, a restaurant with JR Group. In conjunction with International Women’s Day, they are celebrating the success of women entrepreneurs with Eat For Good. Ms. Jocelyn Chng, CEO of JR Group comments, “Shima is honoured to host the inaugural series of Eat For Good with like-minded women entrepreneurs of SG-WEN on International Women’s Day. Women leaders doing good over good food, that is a winning combination for us.”
Proceed raised from this event will go towards Enabling Leadership, a global non-profit organization whose mission is to create change for children aged between 10 to 16 from the underserved community, by making it possible for them to attend programs specially designed to teach them resiliency and to learn life skills that will enable them to become engaged and productive individuals in the society they lived in.
Together, with their partner SG-WEN, they believe that successful entrepreneurs can play a significant role helping the children from the underserved communities to become leaders of tomorrow. Ms. Rachel Eng, chairperson of SG-WEN commented, “SG-WEN is pleased to be partnering ELPIS @ Hideout in this inaugural Eat For Good event. This initiative fulfils several SG-WEN’s objectives – supporting our women entrepreneurs and doing good together.”
Launched in September 2021, the Singapore Women Entrepreneurs Network (SG-WEN) is a network formed by SBF to coordinate the existing efforts of business women within the community, and to serve as a platform as a platform to connect with other women-entrepreneurs associations in Asia Pacific, in particular ASEAN.
JR Group is a homegrown company with businesses that encompass food manufacturing, restaurant operations and hot-food vending machine operations. Led by visionary leader, Ms. Jocelyn Chng (Group CEO), JR has been pushing boundaries with food innovation and the launch of Singapore’s first manless vending machine cafes (Chef-in-Box Vendcafé).
Enabling Leadership is a global nonprofit, for purpose organization whose vision is a world where Every Child is a Leader. They believe that with the right opportunity, children can become responsible and productive individuals, capable of taking care of themselves and the world around them. They work with children from under-served backgrounds, who have unequal access to the opportunities and experiences that will prepare them to be tomorrow’s leaders.
Their creative and fun programs using music (Music Basti), football (Just for Kicks) and Lego (Build Maya) are designed to enable children to have experiences and opportunities to learn leadership and life-skills first-hand. Their curriculum focus on teaching children to be excellent problem solvers, role models who contribute positively in their communities, and global citizens who truly care about making a difference in the world.
Enabling Leadership was first established in The Netherlands in 2013, and started their program in India in 2015. The US and Singapore entities were established in 2017 and in 2020, the programs expanded to Cambodia with the aim of working with children in ASEAN. Ravi Sonnad, Founder, says, “Our goal is to reach and impact 1 million children by 2030. These children will change the world, but they need a small nudge in the right direction.”
ELPIS @ Hideout Pte. Ltd. is a Social Enterprise named after HOPE and specialises in creating campaigns for sustainable fundraising and bringing awareness to the social issues and causes they support through their work with charities and nonprofit organisations.
Action For Good brings together beneficiaries and donors who share a powerful vision to impact change in the world today. It is done through creative ideas, conceptualised and executed by ELPIS @ Hideout Pte. Ltd., a social enterprise who specialises in sustainable fundraising and bringing attention to the social issues affecting the society today.
"Through Action For Good, we hope to build an inclusive society, where tolerance and understanding are forged through partnership, education and taking tangible steps towards change." - Germaine Lim, COO of ELPIS @ Hideout
Eat For Good is Culinary Fundraising. It is a concept designed to use culinary experiences to do good. To kick off the Eat For Good campaign, ELPIS @ Hideout is pleased to collaborate with SG-WEN, the newly minted Singapore Women Entrepreneurs Network under the Singapore Business Federation and Shima, a restaurant with JR Group. In conjunction with International Women’s Day, they are celebrating the success of women entrepreneurs with Eat For Good. Ms. Jocelyn Chng, CEO of JR Group comments, “Shima is honoured to host the inaugural series of Eat For Good with like-minded women entrepreneurs of SG-WEN on International Women’s Day. Women leaders doing good over good food, that is a winning combination for us.”
Proceed raised from this event will go towards Enabling Leadership, a global non-profit organization whose mission is to create change for children aged between 10 to 16 from the underserved community, by making it possible for them to attend programs specially designed to teach them resiliency and to learn life skills that will enable them to become engaged and productive individuals in the society they lived in.
Together, with their partner SG-WEN, they believe that successful entrepreneurs can play a significant role helping the children from the underserved communities to become leaders of tomorrow. Ms. Rachel Eng, chairperson of SG-WEN commented, “SG-WEN is pleased to be partnering ELPIS @ Hideout in this inaugural Eat For Good event. This initiative fulfils several SG-WEN’s objectives – supporting our women entrepreneurs and doing good together.”
Launched in September 2021, the Singapore Women Entrepreneurs Network (SG-WEN) is a network formed by SBF to coordinate the existing efforts of business women within the community, and to serve as a platform as a platform to connect with other women-entrepreneurs associations in Asia Pacific, in particular ASEAN.
JR Group is a homegrown company with businesses that encompass food manufacturing, restaurant operations and hot-food vending machine operations. Led by visionary leader, Ms. Jocelyn Chng (Group CEO), JR has been pushing boundaries with food innovation and the launch of Singapore’s first manless vending machine cafes (Chef-in-Box Vendcafé).
Enabling Leadership is a global nonprofit, for purpose organization whose vision is a world where Every Child is a Leader. They believe that with the right opportunity, children can become responsible and productive individuals, capable of taking care of themselves and the world around them. They work with children from under-served backgrounds, who have unequal access to the opportunities and experiences that will prepare them to be tomorrow’s leaders.
Their creative and fun programs using music (Music Basti), football (Just for Kicks) and Lego (Build Maya) are designed to enable children to have experiences and opportunities to learn leadership and life-skills first-hand. Their curriculum focus on teaching children to be excellent problem solvers, role models who contribute positively in their communities, and global citizens who truly care about making a difference in the world.
Enabling Leadership was first established in The Netherlands in 2013, and started their program in India in 2015. The US and Singapore entities were established in 2017 and in 2020, the programs expanded to Cambodia with the aim of working with children in ASEAN. Ravi Sonnad, Founder, says, “Our goal is to reach and impact 1 million children by 2030. These children will change the world, but they need a small nudge in the right direction.”
ELPIS @ Hideout Pte. Ltd. is a Social Enterprise named after HOPE and specialises in creating campaigns for sustainable fundraising and bringing awareness to the social issues and causes they support through their work with charities and nonprofit organisations.
Contact
Elpis at Hideout Pte. Ltd.Contact
Lily Low
+65 8228 3339
Lily Low
+65 8228 3339
Categories