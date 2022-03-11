Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Carestaf of Dallas and Nova Leap
Dallas, TX, March 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International successfully facilitated the transaction of a private duty home healthcare company, providing services for elderly client patients, and hospice firms. The company also provides hospice staff placement to third-party hospice and healthcare providers.
CareStaf has successfully developed a highly skilled and committed staffing pool over its last 25 years in business. It includes three full-time key administrative employees with a combined 55 years of experience and 225 field staff to fulfill care-giving and nursing services. The company’s business is comprised of approximately 60% private or non-Medicare health care in the home, and 40% staffing primarily focused on hospice care. Home health services include both medical care provided by a Licensed Vocational Nurse (LVN) as well as non-medical care assistance from a Certified Nurse Aid (CNA).
Nova Leap is an acquisitive home health care services company operating in one of the fastest-growing industries in the U.S. & Canada. The Company performs a vital role within the continuum of care with an individual and family-centered focus, particularly those requiring dementia care. Nova Leap achieved the #42 and #2 ranking on the 2021 and 2020 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies and the #10 Ranking in the 2019 TSX Venture 50™ in the Clean Technology & Life Sciences sector. The Company is geographically diversified with operations in 11 different U.S. states within the New England, Southeastern, South Central, and Midwest regions and Nova Scotia, Canada.
“We’re pleased to enter the Texas market,” said Chris Dobbin, President & CEO of Nova Leap. “This acquisition complements our existing businesses in Oklahoma and Arkansas. We expect further growth in the South Central region.”
Brenda Spencer, Transaction Director, commented, “It was a pleasure to work with CareStaf toward our collective goal of completing the deal. We wish both parties the best of luck with the handover.”
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 /Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Enquiries@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International
Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $8.25B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from 14 offices across the world, have assisted thousands of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
