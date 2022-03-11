Impact Branding Consulting Achieves “A+” Rating from Better Business Bureau
Leader in Branding Strategy Receives BBB’s Highest Accreditation for Trustworthy Business Behavior Built on Integrity and Excellence.
Atlanta, GA, March 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Impact Branding Consulting, a leader in branding strategy, has been awarded an “A+” accreditation by the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Since 2009, the BBB’s grading system has assisted consumers in making better-informed decisions by promoting an ethical marketplace. The ratings are based on 16 factors that are posted alongside each business review on the BBB business database. By earning the "A+” rating, Impact Branding Consulting is recognized for their efforts in upholding BBB’s highest standard of trust for fair and honest business behavior.
"Obtaining the BBB’s A+ accreditation is an honor and an accomplishment for IBC. Personally, I appreciate the vetting process of BBB. It is not given; it is earned. We have truly earned this accreditation because we've committed to never compromise doing good, clean business rooted in integrity and excellence," said Natasha Davis, CEO and Chief Visionary at Impact Branding Consulting.
The BBB Accreditation gives consumers confidence that they’re dealing with an ethical and vetted business. To be accredited by the BBB, the business must meet accreditation standards that includes a commitment to the BBB Standards for Trust, which are eight principles that summarize important elements of creating and maintaining trust in business.
Businesses that become BBB accredited go through an unbiased and rigorous selection process. The process assesses service and supports ethical business practices. It includes an interview with the owner and background checks for both the company and the owner. For example, during the background check, the company is verified that it has not been in bankruptcy. Information that is provided and on their website is also checked for accuracy.
To view the profile for Impact Branding Consulting on the BBB website, visit https://www.bbb.org/us/ga/snellville/profile/business-consultant/impact-branding-consulting-0443-91821022
About Impact Branding Consulting, Inc.
Impact Branding Consulting, Inc. is an end-to-end strategic branding consulting firm that specializes in strategic planning, brand development, performance improvement and training & development. They work with service-based providers, healthcare organizations, government agencies and professional consulting firms to enhance their performance and efficiency to ensure their brands have a lasting impact. For more information, visit http://www.ImpactBrandingConsulting.org.
About Impact Branding Consulting, Inc.
Impact Branding Consulting, Inc. is an end-to-end strategic branding consulting firm that specializes in strategic planning, brand development, performance improvement and training & development. They work with service-based providers, healthcare organizations, government agencies and professional consulting firms to enhance their performance and efficiency to ensure their brands have a lasting impact. For more information, visit http://www.ImpactBrandingConsulting.org.
Tyler Gill - Publicist
678-390-2681
www.ImpactBrandingConsulting.org
