Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between K.L. Durham Construction, DBA Performance Equipment Service and Mid-State Restoration, Inc.
San Antonio, TX, March 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International’s K.L. Durham Construction, dba Performance Equipment Service, a San Antonio, Texas-based company that is a leader in the provision of soil stabilization and milling support services to contractors with projects in Texas, has successfully sold to Mid-State Restoration headquartered in Lakeville, Minnesota.
Performance Equipment Service serves contractors across the state of Texas, specializing in highways and city and county roads and projects for airport runways, automotive tire test tracks, and private work. The company has well over a decade of business under its belt and has emerged as the go-to contractor for milling and soil stabilization.
Mid-state Companies have consistently evolved and expanded to become the industry leader in cutting-edge pavement recycling. The company provides quality transportation and pavement recycling services to its customers through environmentally safe practices. Mid-state has always used cutting-edge technology/equipment coupled with industry-leading personnel to make their specialized services look easy.
Benchmark International proved value in finding a buyer with experience in the industry through its proprietary multi-medium marketing strategies. In addition, Benchmark International incorporated several campaigns with local, regional, and national associations.
Transaction Director, Amy Alonso, commented, “We understood that our client was seeking an acquirer that would provide a succession plan for the company and take care of the employees. We are excited to see that our client’s business will carry on and prosper as a result of this transaction. On behalf of Benchmark International, we wish both companies continued success.”
